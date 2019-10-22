Newly redesigned Aquila 32 sport power catamaran

by Aquila 25 Nov 07:42 PST

The newly redesigned 2021 Aquila 32 Sport Power Catamaran has arrived!

Alain Raas, Aquila Brand Manager, comments, "The Aquila 32 Sport power catamaran is the perfect blend of quality, innovation, and performance. We've updated an already stunning vessel to meet our discerning client's demands, and we are proud to enhance our already fantastic lineup."

The 2021 Aquila 32 Sport Power Catamaran includes a longer waterline length resulting in an improved ride, increased comfort, and more space. Boasting expansive social zones in the bow, cockpit, and aft, she offers seating for up to 14. The fixed swim platform incorporates a fully stowed best-in-class custom swim ladder for ease of access in or out of the water. With one cabin and one head and significant storage throughout, spend the weekend exploring your local waterways. Enjoy days on deck and nights sleeping below in the air-conditioned cabin (air conditioning optional with shore power or optional generator).

The InfusiCore hull and deck offer solid construction with additional long-term benefits to boat ownership. The 2021 Aquila 32 Sport clocks in with an overall length of 32'4" (9.86 meters) and boasts CE Certifications for Category B (offshore), C (coastal), and D (inland/sheltered) - not many boats of this size carry equivalent certifications.

Alain Raas continues, "Strong and nimble yet comfortable and exceptionally appealing for entertaining friends and family. There is no doubt the Aquila 32 Sport will be a fantastic boat to enhance your lifestyle and love for the water. We look forward to seeing the versatile Aquila 32 Sport in both coastal and inland lakes and waterways. See what the excitement is about and become the newest member of our rapidly growing Aquila family."

Specifications: