Yanmar introduces new VC20 Vessel Control System

by Saltwater Stone 25 Nov 21:29 PST
The new Yanmar VC20 Vessel Control System © Saltwater Stone

Yanmar Marine International is launching a new Vessel Control System delivering the advanced functionality, modern design, and easy installation suited to evolve alongside its latest electronically controlled engines in the years ahead.

Featuring simplified electrical management, a high-quality appearance, and significant functional improvements, the next generation Yanmar VC20 Vessel Control System integrates with Yanmar's complete line up of common rail engine series, transmissions, controls and displays.

The new Yanmar VC20 Vessel Control System - photo © Saltwater Stone
The VC20 has been developed for single, twin, and triple engine installations. The new system offers dedicated control modes for all Yanmar control system functions including Yanmar joystick controls: JC10A for sterndrive applications and JC20A for inboard applications featuring the unique VETUS extended run Bow Thruster or VETUS BOW PRO Thruster.

Enabling up to four helm stations, the VC20's new streamlined architecture features fewer components, connections and cables, reducing the number of helm ECUs to one for multiple station configurations by converting to CAN directly inside the control heads. The functional improvements compared to the first generation VC10 ensure an easier set up for faster installation and simpler maintenance.

The new Yanmar VC20 Vessel Control System - photo © Saltwater Stone
Both the control heads and switch panels feature a sleek, upgraded precision design and premium materials, with improved water resistance and natural feel push buttons, while the VC20 display has a matching black housing to maintain a unified look and feel. Synchronization and auto dimming ensures effective lighting of the equipment.

Sander Gesink, Marketing Manager of Yanmar Marine International, said: "As a leading supplier of innovative engines and technology-driven marine propulsion systems, Yanmar is pleased to introduce the next generation VC20 Vessel Control System to meet our ambition of leading by technology and offering an enhanced experience for boaters. VC20 is a platform on which we can build in future years, developed to meet the changing trends and requests for increased functionality, and follows on from the success of the reliable in-house developed VC10 electronic vessel control system. Enhanced with an upgraded look and feel by our in-house designer Ken Okuyama, significant functional improvements, and also a simplified electrical framework with fewer components and harnesses, VC20 puts the user in complete control and provides a number of benefits that will make a real difference for customers, boat builders, and dealers."

VC20 is applicable for Yanmar's newly-launched 6LF and 6LT powerboat engine line up, as well as its other established common rail marine diesel engines for sail, power and light duty commercial applications, the JH-CR, 4LV, 8LV and 6LY-CR series.

The new Yanmar VC20 control head - photo © Saltwater Stone
The new Yanmar VC20 Vessel Control System switch panel - photo © Saltwater Stone
