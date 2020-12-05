Sydney Open-For-Inspection Days in Rushcutters Bay

Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 © Multihull Solutions Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 © Multihull Solutions

by Multihull Solutions 28 Nov 21:41 PST

Come down and meet the team at our special Open-For-Inspection event at our Sydney Sales Centre in Rushcutters Bay and inspect two Fountaine Pajot models on display.

We're catering for both sail and power enthusiasts by showcasing the Fountaine Pajot Elba 45 and the MY 44 by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts at this special two-day event.

Inspections must be confirmed, and regular time slots are available to ensure you have the best opportunity to view these boats as well as adhere to social distancing measures.

Book your appointment below and secure the time that suits you. We look forward to showing you aboard these popular models!