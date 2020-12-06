Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

The exhibition 'Navigators. A journey into Sanlorenzo's shipyards' at Art Basel's 'OVR: Miami Beach'

by Sanlorenzo 28 Nov 07:40 PST 2-6 December 2020

A pioneer in its field for its unique ability to open up to new creative languages influenced from art and design, Sanlorenzo continues its collaboration, as a Global partner, with Art Basel, the leading art fair for modern and contemporary art.

From December 2nd to the 6th Sanlorenzo, the world's leading mono brand for the production of yachts over 30 meters, is participating to "OVR: Miami Beach", the innovative digital format launched by Art Basel featuring galleries accepted to the 2020 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach.

A platform that for four days will stage online events, including talks and gallery walk-throughs, and over 2,500 exceptional works from 1900 to the present, thanks to the participation of 255 leading galleries from 30 different countries and territories. For the first time it will also host the "viewing rooms" dedicated to the partners of the fair.

Sanlorenzo presents in this occasion the digital exhibition "Navigators. A journey inside the Sanlorenzo shipyards" by photographer Silvano Pupella.

The exhibition, conceived as a real immersion into the production reality of the shipyards, presents a selection of black and white images in which Pupella, astonishing us with his spatial interpretations and give us a visual tale of the harmony between craftsmanship and technology that has over the last 60 years made Sanlorenzo a true nautical excellence.

The evocative photographic portfolio which was put together within the La Spezia shipyard, reveals how each Sanlorenzo superyacht is the result of a complex, transversal and innovative project: each boat over 40 meters long, comes to life from the hull, forged in metal like some work of art, and on through the work of skilled local artisans who take the greatest of care with every little detail, making each product unique and special, thereby assuring the desired reaction from the owner every time.

Sanlorenzo Naviganti Still Fotografia - photo © Silvano Pupella
Sanlorenzo Naviganti Still Fotografia - photo © Silvano Pupella

The photos of Silvano Pupella thus recount the work of these highly skilled artisans whose masterful craftsmanship makes these sophisticated elegant yachts what they are, as if they were being crafted in a Renaissance workshop.

His sophisticated black and white by introducing us at the initial production stages of the steel superyachts, is able to excite by enhancing the hidden charm and the intrinsic beauty of the unfinished products.

Images that by documenting the various phases of preparation of the metal hulls, can perfectly relate the atmosphere of this place full of technology but also of precious and irreplaceable manual skill.

The exhibition "Navigators. A journey into the Sanlorenzo shipyards ", that was born from the an idea of Mr. Massimo Perotti, Executive Chairman of Sanlorenzo, touches a new fundamental stage: after the exhibition at the Casa dei Tre Oci in Venice on the occasion of the Art Biennale 2019 and this year at Still Gallery in Milan, is today presented on a new illustrious international stage with "OVR: Miami Beach", thanks to the collaboration started in 2018 with Art Basel with the signing of the global partnership agreement for the annual events in Hong Kong in March, Basel in June and Miami Beach in December.

Related Articles

The asymmetry concept at its highest expression
Sanlorenzo unveils flagship SL120Asymmetric with asymmetric layout After having revolutionized nautical design with the launch of the world's first asymmetrical yacht, Sanlorenzo continues to shape traditional on-board balances, taking the asymmetric concept to new expressive heights. Posted on 12 Dec The new Sanlorenzo SD118
Sanlorenzo brings the asymmetry concept on semi-displacement models The SD118 is the new yacht with a length of 35.75 meters, expanding the historic line of semi-displacement models by Sanlorenzo, yachts that offer great autonomy for the most expert lovers of life on the sea. Posted on 23 Nov Sanlorenzo set for Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2020
Sanlorenzo yachts, tailored for the American market, on view in Florida Sanlorenzo, the world's leading monobrand shipyard for the production of yachts and superyachts, takes the stage from 28 October to 1 November at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2020. Posted on 27 Oct Sanlorenzo delivers the second 44 Alloy yacht
The aluminium 44-meter sets sail: the second of 5 units already sold Sanlorenzo channels the best of its experience, craftsmanship and innovation into the creation of Superyachts, a category that offers yachtsmen the most authentic sense of seagoing adventure, with large and variegated on-board spaces and technologies Posted on 24 Oct Sanlorenzo presents new 2020 models
SX112, 44Alloy and 62Steel bring new concepts of livability on board In a perfect combination of craftsmanship, innovation, experience and passion, Sanlorenzo continues its unstoppable climb, demonstrating once again that nautical design is a creative, lively, versatile world in ongoing evolution. Posted on 3 Oct Sanlorenzo SX112: The sea on board
Discover the new SX112 yacht with interiors by Piero Lissoni A pioneer by definition, visionary and resolute, once again Sanlorenzo aims for the horizon and beyond, shaping a new imaginary to give rise to unprecedented habitat solutions. Posted on 22 Sep Launch of the first 62Steel
Sanlorenzo continues working, full speed ahead, on new 2020 models Know-how, a focus on quality and technical prowess represent a unique combination that permits Sanlorenzo to look forward to the future, every single day, making unstoppable progress in a constant drive towards innovation Posted on 27 Jun Sanlorenzo SX112: The sea on board
Shaping a new imaginary to give rise to original habitat solutions A pioneer by definition, visionary and determined, Sanlorenzo once again looks to the horizon and beyond, shaping a new imaginary to give rise to original habitat solutions. Posted on 29 May Launch of the first 44Alloy
Sanlorenzo returns to full-pace operation, with an eye on new developments A few days from the total reopening of its facilities, Sanlorenzo launched the first 44Alloy, the new fast displacement superyacht with a length of 44.5 meters, entirely in aluminium, making its official debut this year. Posted on 23 May
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERHighfield Boats - Power - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy