A Cosmic LEGO® Project

by Heesen Yachts 29 Nov 01:30 PST

At Heesen we love challenges. While we are busy building one of the world's largest and fastest full-aluminium motor yachts - 80-metre Project Cosmos - we wondered if it would be possible to recreate her using LEGO® bricks.

Since our engineers and craftsmen are more used to dealing with lightweight aluminium, we instead challenged the two finalist teams from the Dutch-Belgian television show LEGO® Masters.

Recreating our flagship yacht using only LEGO® bricks proved to be almost as challenging and spectacular as building the real thing. To be able to include actual LEGO® Minifigures (commonly referred to as minifigs) on board, the scale needs to be 1:42, which means the models measure nearly two metres.

Discover, Vote, Win

