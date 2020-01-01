Half a million readers a month and counting!

Please select your home edition
by Sarah Heron 4 Dec 06:00 PST
In November 2020 we have seen record figures for all the titles within our network. Sail-World.com, YachtsandYachting.com, Sail-Worldcruising.com, Powerboat-World.com and MarineBusinessWorld.com's combined readership is now over 500,000 unique users per month.

With editors around the globe we have our fingers on the pulse of sailing wherever you are based. We are continually researching and investing in our editorial, in our commitment to bring you the latest and best news on every aspect of sailing racing and boating, throughout the world.

Whether in sailing you're following the Vendee Globe, America's Cup, Olympics, or want to see the latest racing news from your own local club, in cruising and powerboating want to read about the latest yachts available, or read the latest industry news, specific to your region, we bring you the most accurate, up-to-date information possible.

Managing Editor Mark Jardine said, "This is a real milestone for our network. We've been hugely active in promoting boating participation, especially in such a difficult year, and are delighted that so many people are choosing our channels to find their sailing, powerboating and marine industry news. We're continuing to invest in new features, editorial and multimedia content which I hope you all continue to enjoy!"

