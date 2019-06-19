Personalise your Mercury outboard with colour
by Mercury Marine 8 Dec 13:03 PST
Mercury colour accent panels © Mercury Marine
There's a visually stunning new way to personalise your Mercury outboard.
These factory-painted accent panels are made of thin, durable polycarbonate. You can use them to colour harmonise your engine with your boat, or to simply make a statement.
The panels come in five stand-out shades and there's also a Ready-For-Paint option which is primed and ready for coating with your own shade of urethane paint.
- Redline Red
- Pacific Blue
- Mercury Silver
- Graphite Grey
- Pro Black
- Ready-For-Paint (your own colour)
Each Colour Trim Kit comes with four painted panels, specialised adhesive, replacement Mercury and Horsepower Decals, as well as easy-to-follow installation instructions.
These Colour Accent Panels are available for 3.4L V6 & 4.6L V8 engines, including Pro XS, SeaPro and selected Race models
For a limited time only, you will also receive a sample of Mercury Marine's All-in-One Spotless Shine which is formulated to clean and protect your paint and decals with a high lustre finish to make your engine really stand out (not included in Pro Black and Ready-For-Paint kits).
To find out more about how you can make your engine look even better, visit your nearest Mercury Dealer or www.mercurymarine.com