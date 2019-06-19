Please select your home edition
Personalise your Mercury outboard with colour

by Mercury Marine 8 Dec 13:03 PST
Mercury colour accent panels © Mercury Marine

There's a visually stunning new way to personalise your Mercury outboard.

These factory-painted accent panels are made of thin, durable polycarbonate. You can use them to colour harmonise your engine with your boat, or to simply make a statement.

The panels come in five stand-out shades and there's also a Ready-For-Paint option which is primed and ready for coating with your own shade of urethane paint.

  • Redline Red
  • Pacific Blue
  • Mercury Silver
  • Graphite Grey
  • Pro Black
  • Ready-For-Paint (your own colour)

Each Colour Trim Kit comes with four painted panels, specialised adhesive, replacement Mercury and Horsepower Decals, as well as easy-to-follow installation instructions.

These Colour Accent Panels are available for 3.4L V6 & 4.6L V8 engines, including Pro XS, SeaPro and selected Race models

For a limited time only, you will also receive a sample of Mercury Marine's All-in-One Spotless Shine which is formulated to clean and protect your paint and decals with a high lustre finish to make your engine really stand out (not included in Pro Black and Ready-For-Paint kits).

To find out more about how you can make your engine look even better, visit your nearest Mercury Dealer or www.mercurymarine.com

