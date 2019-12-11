Please select your home edition
Edition
Highfield Boats - Power - LEADERBOARD

Amer Yachts and Volvo Penta continue collaborative efforts towards sustainability

by Volvo Penta 12 Dec 08:09 PST
Barbara Amerio presenting a “gift for the future” to Volvo Penta's Andrea Piccione © Luca Simoncelli

As part of the Nobel Week events at Nobel House in Sanremo, Italian boatbuilder, Amer Yachts, presented Volvo Penta with the results of an independent study on underwater noise. Reducing underwater noise is a key sustainability focus for Volvo Penta and the results of this study will help inform future work.

Volvo Penta recently announced that it was accelerating its sustainability aims in line with the Volvo Group's new ambitions - to be a net-zero emissions company by 2050, at the latest. The Volvo Group has now also committed to the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTI). To support these objectives Volvo Penta is accelerating its efforts to reach zero emissions and be a leader in sustainable power solutions. One of the focus areas in the Volvo Penta sustainability plan is underwater noise - which has adverse effects on marine life, particularly marine mammals.

Amer 100 - photo © Marco Di Lorenzo
Amer 100 - photo © Marco Di Lorenzo

Amer Yachts and Volvo Penta have been close partners for many years. Both companies have shared sustainability values and they have worked together to realize them. Recently, Cetena, an Italian research company in the maritime sector, conducted a study on noise pollution on behalf of Amer Yachts. The study analyzed the underwater noise generated by Amer 94 and Amer 100 while navigating - both equipped with Volvo Penta Inboard Performace System (IPS). Barbara Amerio, owner of Amer Yachts, presented the results as a "gift for the future" to Andrea Piccione, Volvo Penta Sales Manager for Italy. The ceremony highlighted the combined effort of both companies' journey into sustainable yachting.

"Sustainability is important to our philosophy and we have been working hard to bring a change in the yachting industry for several years as we know that yacht-builders are important players in changing customers' attitudes," says Barbara.

Learning together

The results from Amer's noise study are a great addition to Volvo Penta's ongoing research. Currently, Volvo Penta is undertaking an advanced engineering project which includes developing a testing method for measuring underwater noise as well as running noise tests themselves to understand the causes of different noise sources.

"It's great to see customers like Amer leading the industry towards sustainability," says Johan Inden, head of the marine segment at Volvo Penta. "The results of the investigation will contribute in a great way to our research and we want to continue in this collaborative mindset to learn together."

A history of collaboration

Back in 2018, Amer and Volvo Penta joined forced to create the Amer 94 - the first sustainable superyacht of its kind. The two companies held a launch event that focused on conservation - with speakers such as Sabina Airoldi, a marine biologist at the Tethys Research Institute, as well as world-renowned yachtswomen and Turn the Tide on Plastic spokesperson Dee Caffari. The event was a success and drew attention to topics such as citizen science, plastic pollution, and high-speed marine mammal collisions - highlighting the advantages of the slow controlled maneuverability of Volvo Penta's IPS.

"We want to keep going forward, and the test to continually be more sustainable as a company and industry is a challenge we set ourselves. Our efforts go so much further when we work collaboratively and we look forward to continuing to do so," concludes Amerio.

Related Articles

Volvo Penta hits 30,000 IPS installations
IPS units deliver a unique user experience with up to 30% reduced fuel consumption Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System (IPS) units deliver a unique user experience with up to 30% reduced fuel consumption and 30% less CO2 emissions compared to traditional inboard shafts. Posted on 13 Oct The new Mangusta GranSport 33
Powered by Volvo Penta's latest edition D13 IPS1350 The new Mangusta GranSport 33 is one of the first large yachts to benefit from the new semi-planing edition of Volvo Penta IPS1350. Posted on 15 Sep Volvo Penta at Virtual Palm Beach Int'l Boat Show
D13-IPS1350 is Volvo Penta's most powerful IPS to date Volvo Penta will feature its latest engines, drive systems and integrated propulsion solutions at the Virtual Palm Beach International Boat Show, which opens Thursday, May 14. Posted on 15 May Volvo Penta: Great Place to Work award
Recognition for second year in a row For the second year in a row, Volvo Penta of the Americas has achieved recognition as a Great Place to Work by a national institute that promotes and measures workplace excellence. Posted on 13 Mar Richard Sears lives his dream studying Blue Whales
Collecting data on the shy giants Richard Sears - President of Mingan Island Cetacean Study (MICS) has been studying Blue Whales off of Canada's St Lawrence coast for more than 40 years. But how do you go about collecting data on these shy giants? Posted on 4 Mar Volvo Penta recieves award for its DPI drive
At the Dusseldorf International Boat Show Volvo Penta has won a prestigious innovation award for its DPI driveline at the Dusseldorf International Boat Show. Posted on 21 Jan Volvo Penta's new edition D13 IPS1350
Now powering larger semi-displacement yachts The new edition Volvo Penta D13 propulsion system delivers the benefits of the Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System (IPS) to semi-displacement large yachts. Posted on 15 Jan Silent and smooth shifting
Gasoline and D3 diesel engines are latest product lines to boost comfort with unique silent shift 2019 is deemed the year of sterndrive silence for Volvo Penta. The company is adding its gasoline and D3 diesel engines to the full lineup of propulsion systems that offer seamless and soundless shifting. Posted on 11 Dec 2019 Volvo Penta's electric driver interface concept
More than 100 customers guide development Volvo Penta is developing a unique electric driver interface within its Glass Cockpit System to aid the shift into electric boating. The interface is designed to make the electric boating experience as easy as possible. Posted on 20 Nov 2019 Volvo Penta's IPS helping LY 650 take to the water
Volvo Penta's Inboard Performance System is helping high-end auto brand Lexus, take to the water Toyota Motor Corporation - in collaboration with Italian yacht design studio, Nuvolari Lenard, and boatmaker, Marquis Yachts - has developed its first luxury 65-foot yacht, the sleek LY 650, which is being launched as a flagship under the Lexus brand. Posted on 31 Oct 2019
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy