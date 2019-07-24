Please select your home edition
Axopar 22 launched - The Axopar experience condensed

14 Dec

A never seen before event in boating - broadcast from an über-cool industrial building; the Train Factory. An evening full of interesting insights, interviews and slipping the covers off the Axopar 22 Spyder and the flagship model - the eye-catching Axopar x Jobe Revolve XXII.

During the launch Co-Founder and Creative and Innovative Director, Jan-Erik Viitala was joined by Designer Jarkko Jämsen to discuss why they decided to create the Axopar 22 and the key benefits they were attempting to achieve. The pair reveal the secrets behind how the Axopar 22 was designed and talk about how they used virtual reality and Computer Fluid Dynamics (CFD), also explaining why they design Axopar hulls the way they do. They also discuss the layout options and why they decided these were the ideal offerings for Axopar owners...

Key ideas

The idea behind creating a smaller product was to make a boat that was accessible by a larger audience and to target a younger audience.

Viitala starts by saying that they wanted to focus on the "drivability, the versatility, the handling and also the cost-effectiveness... something that is new, fresh but also with a good price point".

For Viitala the most important part of the project was about "the things you cannot see but that you can experience, the magic that happens that just makes a great product".

"In simplicity, there is complexity when you start from the drawing board and say let's make a more compact Axopar... we actually use the same amount of engineering hours as the 28 and first 37, the more knowledge you have, you want more," says Viitala.

Jämsen added to this by saying, "For the customers, it is usually about the looks but for us, it is what is on the inside, what is in the engineering, the hull, the weight, the centre of gravity, that is what we push mostly".

“Easy and safe to drive for a beginner but this boat also has a lot of functionalities and behaviour that an experienced boater will appreciate and they will instantly recognise the small things that make a good boat an even better boat” – Jan-Erik Viital - photo © Eyachts
Design process

What is really amazing about the creation of the Axopar 22 is the proof of how far technology has come and how designers are using it today. Aivan, the company Jämsen co-founded is one of the firsts to really use virtual reality to design boats and this is what they primarily used when creating the Axopar 22. Of course, they also created wooden mock-ups, one of the more classical methods but taking everything virtual allowed for designers to contribute to the project from all around the world.

The team now also have access to Computer Fluid Dynamics (CFD) which gives them the ability to see how the water pressure reacts under the water and against the hull.

“The newest hull represents the newest technology and the newest achievement in fuel economy, handling, drivability and that really is something we care a lot about.” – Jan-Erik Viitala - photo © Eyachts
Hull

  • Big flair in the bow - when the boat dips into the large waves this flair deflect the water and gives the boat more buoyancy which is helpful in the heavier seas.
  • Chines - Above the waterline is the chines which again deflect more water.
  • Twin steps - used to channel air underneath the water. These give a platform of air in which the boat can ride on. They are using air between the hull and the water to create air lubrication and less drag and it also helps with stability.
  • Propulsion - anything between 150hp to 200hp.

Viitala explains... "This is by far the most complex mould we have ever done, not even the 37 comes close to the complexity and this is mainly because we had three important benefits we wanted to bring forward to the consumer"

    1. Fit into a container
    2. Maximum stability we can achieve on a 22 footer - "this is what sets us apart from most of our competitors, that when you are onboard, driving or have it resting it's very stable, it doesn't want to roll in the sea and that has a lot to do with safety, comfort and handling and even when you take this out in bad weather, whatever wave conditions you have it's always travelling in a balanced way."
    3. Trailerability - "We wanted it to be this size and weight so it can be towed behind a mid-sized SUV or a big-sized touring car."
Axopar 22 launch - photo © Eyachts
Functionality

Don't worry Australia, Axopar has our back. Despite only launching with the open "Spyder" model we are told that the T-Top is also available and covers the full beam of the boat so that we are protected from our strong sun and unreliable weather. This T-Top is also fitted with zippers which will completely open up for when you want some additional vitamin D.

Viitala went on to explain the purposes of the multiple layout options see below a summary of this discussion...

Axopar 22 aft sofa layout front deck seat - Open aft area - photo © Eyachts
The transporter

If you want a functional aft area this standard open cockpit layout is suitable for those who want to go offshore fishing or take small groups onboard.

Axopar 22 U-sofa layout toilet - photo © Eyachts
The entertainer

The U lounge can seat more than six people, with a table in the centre. There is also an option to add an additional cushion in the centre for a full-width sun lounge.

Axopar 22 multistorage layout - photo © Eyachts
The adventurer

Chose this layout if you want a place to store and lock up water toys. This versatile layout doubles as a sunbed and has a removable backrest which can go vertically or horizontally.

