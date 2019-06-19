Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

SeaPro a winner for Reef Sprinter

by Mercury Marine 15 Dec 07:22 PST
Reef Sprinter 1 running © Mercury Marine

Steve and Cathy Sherwell opened Reef Sprinter in Port Douglas in 2005 after spotting an opportunity to provide tourists with fast, fun snorkelling trips.

It turned out to be very good idea, with the company now boasting a fleet of three custom-made RIBs, offering national and international visitors a range of tours to experience the beauties of Low Isles Reef and the Great Barrier Reef.

And it was a case of trial and error that led to the decision to repower with Mercury V8 4.6L 300hp SeaPro.

"We started with one brand which had good gearboxes but the engines were a problem. Then we swapped to a brand that had good engines but weak gearboxes, so we tried again and we've found Mercury SeaPro to be the answer," Steve said.

"With Mercury we've finally got the combination of good engines with good gearboxes."

The Mercury SeaPro is engineered from the skeg to cowl to withstand the rigors of commercial use. Built using heavy-duty components, SeaPro engines are backed by a dedicated commercial warranty that includes protection against corrosion.

Reef Sprinter 4 running - photo © Mercury Marine
Reef Sprinter 4 running - photo © Mercury Marine

Reef Sprinter

Reef Sprinter is one of Port Douglas' leading tourism operators with a fleet of three custom-built 12-metre vessels that are now all powered by Mercury:

  • Reef Sprinter 1 has two SeaPro 300hp V8 Verados;
  • Reef Sprinter 4 has three supercharged 350hp Verados; and
  • Reef Sprinter 3 has just been repowered with three SeaPro 300 V8 Verados.
Reef Sprinter 3 running - photo © Mercury Marine
Reef Sprinter 3 running - photo © Mercury Marine

Reef Sprinter 3, the company's main boat and weighing about nine tonnes fully loaded, was custom-built to take 14 passengers to the Outer Reef in 45 minutes where they can enjoy an hour and a half of snorkelling before heading back to shore.

"To make that work, and to make it exciting for our guests, we want to cruise at about 34 knots," Steve said. "These SeaPro V8 Verados can give us a top speed of 42 knots, but we can cruise comfortably at 34 using about 140 litres of fuel an hour."

That's 20-30 litres an hour better than the boat's previous engines and, with the Reef Sprinter 3 scheduled to do two trips a day during peak periods, those fuel savings will add up.

And that's without factoring in reduced maintenance and repairs.

Reef Sprinter 2 running - photo © Mercury Marine
Reef Sprinter 2 running - photo © Mercury Marine

"The new V8s were first fitted to our twin rig about a year ago and proved to be impressive which is why we repowered our triple rig about a month ago. With 60 hours of operation, they've proven to be reliable and economical, and they sound like a V8 supercar which is always nice," Steve said.

"Reef Sprinter 4, which is a very similar boat, has three 350hp supercharged Verados that have notched up about 1900 hours and have given us no problems - the gearboxes are fine, everything's fine - so I'm not expecting any issues with these new SeaPro V8 Verados."

Before selecting the new engines, Steve spoke to Gus Bonner from Aussie Marine in Cairns, the man who's been looking after the Reef Sprinter boats for about 10 years.

"I'd been impressed by the Mercury 350's so when Gus told me about these new naturally-aspirated V8s, I did my research and read the reviews and decided they were the way to go," Steve said.

"Gus employs a great mechanic called Rob who did a very neat job of repowering our boats, given they were originally designed to suit another brand."

Close up engines - photo © Mercury Marine
Close up engines - photo © Mercury Marine

Mercury V8 4.6L 300hp SeaPros are lighter than the competition yet built to withstand the rigors of commercial saltwater operation. In fact, they are specifically designed for go-fast boats and commercial offshore operations, so are perfect for Reef Sprinter.

"The engines are going really well so far. They're reliable and now that we've got the props right, they are providing better economy - 20 or 30 litres better every hour," Steve said.

"The tourism industry up here still has a long way to go to recover from COVID, but the down time has given us the opportunity to do the repowering. With business slowly coming back to normal, it's nice to have all new engines for when tourism recovers fully."

Related Articles

Mercury Marine and Beneteau strengthen partnership
Beneteau customers will be able to take advantage of even more competitive outboard boat-and-engine. Mercury Marine has announced an expanded partnership with Beneteau on a global scale to leverage both companies' leadership position and offer Beneteau customers Mercury power on 2021 models. Posted on 24 Oct Mercury Racing launch V8 450R outboard engine
Designed for the high-performance disciple craving unrelenting power The new Mercury Racing 450R outboard is purpose designed for the high-performance disciple craving unrelenting power. Steeped in Mercury Racing DNA, the 450R features a 4.6-liter V8 FourStroke powerhead boosted by an exclusive Mercury Racing supercharger. Posted on 19 Jun 2019 Mercury Marine wins prestigious Forum Design Award
Recognized with an International Forum Design (iF) award Mercury Marine, the world leader in marine propulsion and technology has been recognized with an International Forum Design (iF) award in the Discipline Product category, presented to the company for its V-6 outboard lineup. Posted on 19 Mar 2019 Mercury Racing expands MAX5 prop range
Delivering tremendous results in both single and multiple-engine applications The MAX5 lab-finished propeller is a proven performer - delivering tremendous results in both single and multiple-engine applications, including Mercury Racing's 400R outboard and 600 SCi sterndrive, with a reduction in propeller slip of up to 12%. Posted on 21 Feb 2019 Record number of engines on display
Mercury Marine has once again seen its saltwater presence grow Mercury saw its presence in Miami increase by almost 200 outboard engines at the show or an increase of seven percent from 2018. In addition, Mercury recorded more outboard engines on display in Miami than any other outboard manufacturer. Posted on 20 Feb 2019 Mercury Marine unveils electronic controls
Making the operation easier and more precise At the launch of the Miami International Boat Show, Mercury Marine, the world leader in marine propulsion, introduced a new suite of technological solutions for controlling five- and six-engine arrays of outboard boat engines. Posted on 15 Feb 2019 Mercury Marine launches 400hp Verado engine
The company's highest horsepower Verado branded outboard engine Since the launch of the 350hp Verado and the Mercury Racing 400R four years ago, consumers have been requesting a higher horsepower Verado engine, and today, boaters around the world will have the opportunity to repower. Posted on 14 Feb 2019 New Mercury 5hp Propane FourStroke is powerful
Delivers no-hassle portability, reliability and convenience With a large 7.5 cubic inch (123cc) displacement, the new 5hp FourStroke Propane outboard offers best-in-class power by delivering a true 5hp. Posted on 17 Jan 2019 Mercury Marine powers world record Ski Pyramid
With triple 300hp Mercury Racing outboards on the transom With triple 300hp Mercury Racing outboards on the transom, the Rock Aqua Jays water ski team has established a Guinness World Record for the largest human pyramid on water skis. Posted on 10 Nov 2018 Mercury reliability powers Gold Coast canal fleet
Manager Kevin Adshead oversees a fleet of four dedicated craft Kevin has just had to replace the engine's gearbox, but that it not surprising given the engine goes from forward to reverse close to 200 times a day. Posted on 17 Oct 2018
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy