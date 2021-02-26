Please select your home edition
Webinar: Live walk-through of MY 40 Power Catamaran by Fountaine Pajot

by Multihull Solutions 23 Dec 15:36 PST 26 February 2021
Fountaine Pajot MY 40 power catamaran © Multihull Solutions

Join us for a live walk-through of the MY 40 power catamaran by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts.

Multihull Solution's Asia General Manager Andrew de Bruin will take you on an in-depth tour where you will get a good overview of the accommodation, features and systems on the new model MY 40 by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts.

You will also have the ability to ask any questions along the way and enjoy a tour as if you were there.

Date: Friday 26 February 2021
Time: 2pm AEST

The webinar will be approximately 45 minutes long and will be followed by a 15 minute Question & Answer session where Andrew will be able to address any individual questions that arise.

Register your place on the form here. We will be in touch with the simple to access webinar details as soon as possible!

