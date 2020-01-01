The Lady is for exploring

34-metre explorer Lady Lene © Van der Valk Shipyard 34-metre explorer Lady Lene © Van der Valk Shipyard

by Van Der Valk 22 Dec 03:18 PST

Construction is continuing at an excellent pace on the 34-metre explorer Lady Lene. Working in a fully Covid-secure environment, the Van der Valk craftsmen are thoroughly inspired by creating this all-custom motoryacht.

The hull and superstructure have just been married and the aluminium hull is ready for the next stages. Always an asset in terms of quality, the fact that Van der Valk has all disciplines in-house also makes such a build all the more efficient in days like this.

The three-deck Lady Lene has been commissioned by clients who have previously experienced the pleasures of building a bespoke boat at Van der Valk and the final product. Designed inside and out by Guido de Groot, the expedition-style yacht will be fully wheelchair-accessible thanks to an elevator which connects all decks. We are also making sure all floors are flush, part of a sophisticated interior that includes owner (lower deck) and VIP (bridge deck) suites within a ten-guest configuration.

The main deck is going to be a firm favourite wherever Lady Lene explores thanks to its spacious open-plan lounge and dining area bathed in natural light. All luxury areas feature very high ceilings, just one of the many ways the owners are utilising their formidable cruising experience to ensure the best of the best this time round. The same goes for the capacious aft entertainment area which will have zones for lounging and dining plus an al fresco bar and inviting swim platform.

This 34-metre superyacht will be a triumph of technology too, with lots of input from the owners, their representatives YachtCreators, Ginton Naval Architects, Diana Yacht Design and Hull Vane. Lady Lene will be as steady as she goes thanks to twin SeaKeeper gyro stabilisers and a Humphree electric fin stabilising system. We are also installing a Hull Vane appendage to reduce resistance, improve performance, reduce engine noise and save on fuel consumption.

Lady Lene will be gracing the high seas in early 2022 after her launch in December 2021.

If you missed earlier item on this project, read an interview with some of the key players involved here.