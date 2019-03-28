Lessons Learnt: Could you get back on your boat if you fell overboard?

by Transport Safety Victoria 26 Dec 13:53 PST

If you end up in the water unexpectedly, your best chance of survival is to get out of the water as quickly as possible.

We asked Robert and Dennis from Williamstown and Newport Anglers' Club to get in the water and try to haul themselves back into the boat.

Watch overboard video to see just how hard it is!

Practise getting back on

Spend time considering how practising self-rescue could save your life.

It is important to practise in realistic conditions - don't assume that because you can get back on in calm conditions, you will be able to in rougher conditions.

Boaters:

You should practise getting back on board at least once a year - preferably prior to the start of the boating season.

Fit your boat with a ladder that extends into the water. See if you can use it to haul yourself aboard when your clothes are soaked through.

You should practise regularly.

Learn how to use a paddle float and stirrup.

For decked kayaks, the Eskimo roll is the best and fastest self-rescue.

