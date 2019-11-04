Ensign End of 2020 Update

Welcome to our final update of 2020 with our latest top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure.



We hope you have all had a wonderful Xmas, despite any disruptions and as the year draws to a close we wish you all the best for 2021. Our sales team has had great success in the lead up to Xmas with a record breaking amount of sales. Now is still a great time to sell! With limited supply we are seeing fantastic results. Get in touch to discuss. We hope you enjoy our top picks and update below and look forward to getting you out on the water in the New Year!

Happy boating!

The Ensign Yachts Team

Featured New Models

Below is a selection of the popular models from some of the premier brands we represent

The All new 2021 Bavaria C38 Best sailing characteristics meet maximum comfort and value! This latest offering is one of the best models Bavaria has produced in terms of value! True to their build philosophy of creating the best balance of value, quality and performance, the all new C38 is 'Best in Class' featuring: unrivalled volume

easy handling

great performance

huge cockpit and ample space for on water living or the crew. Ensign Yachts has one pre-ordered and on it's way to Australia, ready to purchase! If you are not familiar with the new direction Bavaria has taken with the C-line range, we look forward to hearing from you. The C38 offers much more sailing, space and value than its dimensions suggest! Check out the recent test in the video below and click here for more info.

Bavaria Vida 33 The all new Bavaria Vida 33 is a bold new direction from Bavaria Yachts. This is the first time the German leader in production boats had made an outboard driven day boat. It is based on the Neo from Greenline. Bavaria bought the design from the strained polish builder earlier this year. The layout boasts excellent on water leisure space. Best in class for entertaining! The Vida is a luxury day boat like a Chris Craft combined with a RIB or Bowrider. Offering some of the best features of all three. All with a luxury private head and sleeping space. Click for more info Nautitech Open 46 The 46 Open has been designed for people who love exploring the oceans. It doesn't matter whether this is only for a few days or for an extended journey. The joy of lying at anchor in secluded coves, or sailing at speed from port to port - with the 46 Open you can experience all this without sacrificing comfort or luxury. The 46 Open is the perfect combination of performance and comfort, with the right balance of weight and equipment. You will feel the marine sensations of this boat safely. Click for more info

Rhea 23 The 23 Open from Rhéa Marine is the perfect dayboat for Sydney Harbour, the Broadwater or Melbourne Bay. This beautifully designed and versatile French dayboat is crafted in the shipyard in La Rochelle on the west coast of France.The 23 Open has a secured walkaround, banquettes convertible into a large sunbathing area, optional T-top or bimini, plenty of storage and seating and a mini galley and head. Take a look at the rest of their range by clicking here Click for more info Bering 77 A Steel semi custom raised pilothouse long range expedition trawler, the new B77 features a major design departure from previous Bering models The trademark Bering Portuguese bridge has been merged into the foredeck creating an additional outdoor entertaining zone. The raised vantage point with comfortable seating provides the perfect space to enjoy forward vistas of the open ocean while underway. Click for more info

Tofinou 9.7 The Tofinou 9.7 is the latest in the Tofinou range. With this new model, the Latitude 46 Shipyard is developing a neoclassical style thanks to the work of the architect Michele Molino and the shipyard's design office. The deck plan, whose style is inspired by Peugeot Design, can be adapted to suit a solo or crewed navigation program. The Tofinou 9.7 accommodates an ergonomic and safe cockpit extended by a rear bathing deck. Click for more info Bavaria S40 HT A dream design for dream days. We want you to feel at home on board a Bavaria. That's why we do everything we can to make it as near perfect as possible. The lines of the S40 are the work of the best designers in the world, her construction that of the best engineers. This will be evident to you in her driving pleasure, safety and economic efficiency - and the happy smile on your face. You want to bet!? Click for more info

Bavaria C57 Just imagine it - everything you've seen in previous Bavaria Yachts now comes in entirely new dimensions: more performance, more space, more comfort, more luxury, more freedom, more relaxation. Enjoy technical refinements such as self-tacking jib, bow and stern thrusters or winches within reach of the helm for extremely easy sailing, dinghy garage, three large sunbathing areas on deck plus the largest bathing platform in its class. Everything you need for an even more enjoyable on-board experience. Click for more info Nautitech Open 40 The perfect balance between performance and lifestyle.

With your family or with friends, simply enjoy life from sunrise to sunset and beyond. Relaxing or sunbathing on the trampoline between the hulls at the bow. Snorkelling, diving, stand-up paddling.

Looking for sailing sensations? The Marc Lombard design of the 40 Open will allow you to access remarkable sailing performance, to live greater adventures or explore oceans further.

Click for more info

Top Picks of our pre-loved Yachts

Check out the top picks from our current listings. Youll need to get in fast though as they are moving quickly. Do you have a boat for sale? Please get in touch and see why we sell more boats than anyone in the country.

The following are a selection of our recent sales. Our brokers have had great success in the lead up to Xmas as people seek to take advantage of our spectacular waterways in these crazy times. We have been achieving fantastic prices with a record breaking amount of sales

Due to challenging Covid travel restrictions the Ensign network's value is more apparent than ever. Having trusted colleagues on the ground all around the country in key centers is allowing us to service the demands of the domestic, interstate and international markets better and give both buyer and seller the confidence to progress.

Recent interstate, international and virtual sales are testament to the team's commitment to move with the times and provide transparent and professional service. Although an uncertain period lies ahead, the entire Ensign Yachts team is here to help you navigate the conditions! - Andy Howden, MD and Head of Sales

