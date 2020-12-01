Heysea once again crowned in mainland China

Heysea ranked 17 in 2021 Global Order Book © Heysea

by Heysea 8 Jan 17:58 PST

The 2021 Global Order Book has ranked Heysea the 17th among yards around the world in terms of total length. 2021 is the fourth year in a row in which Heysea broke into the top 20 yards in the world.

Despite the impact of this deadly micro-organism, the statistics still unveiled the fact that Heysea produce around 40% of the total length in mainland China.

Success did not come easily; Heysea carried the weight in the hardiest time with courage and perseverance, striving the schedule forward with no difference in quality and experience. The Covid pandemic swung the global supply chain and shackled the progression. Heysea continued under the tremendous pressure, proactively exercising precise hygienic control. Employees at Heysea performed with solidarity and resolution. They voluntarily followed the rules of hygiene control, which successfully prevented any further threat of the virus.

During this uncertain era, the advantage and capacity of superyachts have been discovered by the wider community, hastening the birth of new demand in the market. Private and intimate, a floating free land allures many in the period of stasis.

In the past, Heysea earned its fame by floating yachts on the water. In the incoming year, competing with the yards around the world shall not be the main focus, but look at further improvement in production, experience, and services, expand our owners' territory anywhere above the sea.