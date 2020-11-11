Winning the space race with the new WHY200

by Wally Yachts 12 Jan 14:16 PST

Wally's futuristic-looking 27-meter (88' 9") WHY200 is a cool new "space" ship in more ways than one. Providing a ground-breaking owner's suite in the bow and delivering up to 50% more living space than traditional yachts of its length but without making the speed concessions of a displacement yacht, it offers a solution you'll want to get on board with.

What happens when you take the living space and lifestyle advantages of a 33-meter (110 feet) superyacht and fit them into a vessel that is 27 meters (88'9")? The outcome is Wally's exciting new WHY200, the latest motor yacht to come from the visionary team headed by chief designer Luca Bassani at the renowned Monegasque brand alongside Ferretti Group's Engineering department, with naval architecture from Laurent Giles NA and interior design provided by A. Vallicelli & C Studio.

After more than 25 years of creating some of the world's most revolutionary yachts, Wally has turned its attention to the compact superyacht market in creating the WHY200, which measures 200 gross tons and can be registered under 24 meters (78'8") load line length but conveys the comfort and space of a much larger displacement yacht alongside the speed advantages of a semi-displacement yacht.

"More than ever before, we are finding less time to gather with our loved ones, so when we are able to get together it needs to be special for everyone, no matter what their age or interests. Through the WHY200, we are challenging preconceived notions of what a yacht should be and how it can be used. It is a platform that can be enjoyed by the whole family or groups of friends, without compromise, " commented Stefano de Vivo, Wally Managing Director. "In keeping the yacht registration under 24meters (78' 8") load line we have been able to optimize the costs of running and berthing, while still providing the space and volume benefits of a much larger vessel thanks to its innovative full-wide-body design. "

The world's first full-wide-body design speaks volumes

By absorbing prized space conventionally used for exterior walkways into a unique, full-beam salon, the WHY200's 61-square-meter (656 square feet) open-plan contemporary living area is increased significantly. Being 50% larger than most salons found in the yacht's category, the expansive space benefits from a structural central carbon fiber staircase, linking the accommodation on the lower deck to the upper deck's stunning glass-encased sky lounge. Additionally, an informal show kitchen can be fitted as an optional layout.

The numbers speak for themselves in showing why this yacht is so remarkable. The WHY200 provides more than 200 square meters (2,153 square feet) of indoor living space, including a 22-square-meter (237 square feet) upper deck interior and a 100-square-meter (1,076 square feet) main deck interior. The lower deck has a typical footprint for the yacht's length, given over to three or four double guest cabins (depending on the choice of layout option), but the crew and service quarters have the largest capacity for the class, with the galley and three cabins for up to five crew members spread over 32 square meters (344 square feet).

A forward-thinking owner's suite brings the wow factor

"Providing owners with an elevated experience on board has always been central to our mission at Wally. We have had a longstanding vision to create a wrap-around main deck in glass that would provide so many lifestyle benefits to the owner and now finally the technology has made this possible, unlocking game-changing extra interior volume on this deck. It has allowed us to create a sensational and unprecedented 37-square-meter (398 square feet) owner's suite at the bow, which takes the on board experience to a whole new level. Imagine the feeling of waking up to uninterrupted 200-degree views through vast windows in the bow, as if you are floating above the water. It is a genuine marvel to behold, we are especially proud of what has been achieved with this revolutionary layout", commented Luca Bassani, Wally Founder and Chief Designer.

The feeling of being outside meets the protection of inside

Recognizing a shift in owner preferences to reduce exposure to the elements while enjoying the outdoor environment, Wally has provided ample protection from the sun, wind and rain across its 144 square meters (1,550 square feet) of exterior decks. An extended pillarless overhang above the main deck aft and flanking glass panels provide shelter to the alfresco dining and lounging area, which has unobstructed views on three sides and seamlessly flows into the main salon past sliding full-height doors.

This extended overhang translates to a larger upper deck aft, too, offering space to recline on sunloungers or sit at the shaded dining table. Through a large sliding door, guests make their way into Wally's first enclosed bridge, encompassing the wheelhouse and sky lounge, which are stylishly encased in glass with a carbon superstructure that echoes the clean, angular aesthetic of the brand's legendary Wallypower motor yachts. Access to the foredeck is provided through side doors in the wheelhouse.

The lure of a beach club lifestyle

Of course, fun in and on the water is a key attraction to the yachting lifestyle, and the WHY200 brings this in abundance. Fold-out wings expand the beach club area to the kind of magnitude seen on a superyacht, spanning 32 square meters (344 square feet) with access to the sea on three sides, creating a whole new level of enjoyment at the waterline. With not one but two concealed garages, there is unprecedented storage capacity for the yacht's size category, ingeniously stowing a four-meter tender and numerous watertoys.

When speed meets space

Beyond the lure of the enhanced living space on board, the WHY200's adaptive performance capabilities are compelling. As today's fast-paced schedules afford us less time for extended trips, the speeds offered by conventional full displacement yachts can restrict cruising plans. At the other end of the spectrum, many owners of planing yachts are being turned off the concept of cruising at eye-watering speeds of 30 knots, both from an environmental and economic perspective. What's more, high-speed planing yachts customarily require a compromise on living space to reduce their weight.

The WHY200 is the first Wally Hybrid Yacht: optimized for both full- and semi-displacement cruising, it sits perfectly between the voluminous but slower full displacement yachts and the restricted but rapid planing yachts. Combining advanced naval architecture and an adaptive multi-propulsion system, the WHY200 has been designed to cruise at an impressive 20 knots in hyper displacement mode, providing more time to explore further afield and to reduce duration under way between anchorages or trips into port. And when speed is less important than efficiency, for example during relocations made by the crew, the yacht also performs economically in long-range displacement mode.

Comfortable and stable across the board

In terms of naval architecture and engineering, the WHY200 meets all the expectations that come with the respected Wally name. Statistically, guests spend more time on yachts when they are at anchor than under way, so a roll-free at-anchor experience is essential for comfort on board; with its stable, beamy hull complemented by both fin and gyroscopic stabilizers, the WHY200 is as steady as they come.

After exhaustive testing at the Solent University's towing tank in Southampton, UK, the yacht's functionally-led hullform has been optimized to deliver a comfortable experience at a wide range of speeds, thanks to the close collaboration between Wally, Ferretti Group Engineering and Laurent Giles naval architecture studio. And as one of the foundations for the WHY200's design concept, its Volvo pod propulsion system is central to delivering an engine room that maximizes living space on the lower deck, while also providing easy and safe maneuvering from the helm.

"We always strive to push the limits of what is possible in yachting, and in doing so look to pave the way for the next 20 years. Designing the WHY200 has been a genuinely exciting process. We took a step back and asked ourselves why owners of yachts in this size bracket love spending time on their vessels, and how this could be improved. Space and time are two of the most important factors on everyone's wish list, and I believe we have delivered these in abundance on the WHY200", concluded De Vivo.

The WHY200 will debut at the Ferretti Group Private Preview in Monaco at the beginning of September 2021.

Main technical specifications - Preliminary

Length overall: 27.05 m - 88' 9"

Load line length: 23.97 m - 78'8"

Beam max: 7.66 m - 25'2"

Draught (half load): 2.0 m - 6' 5"

Displacement (half load): 118 tons

Tonnage: 199 GRT

Engines: STD: 4 x Volvo Penta D13 IPS1050 800 mhp / 588 kW Max Speed 20 knots* Cruise Range 410 nm @ 17 knots* OPT: 4 x VOLVO PENTA D13 IPS1350 power 1000mhp / 735 kW @ 2400 rpm Max Speed 23 knots* Cruise Range 350 nm @20 knots*

STD/OPT Long Range Cruise 1000nm @ 10 knots* (Long range cruise can be achieved with 4 x engines @ 1100RPM or 2 x engines** @ 1500RPM) ** requires trailing pumps OPT installation

WHY200 - Upper deck - photo © Wally Yachts

Design: Wally / Ferretti Group

Naval architecture: Laurent Giles NA

Interior Design: A. Vallicelli & C.

Accommodation: STD: 8 guests in 4 cabins OPT: 10-12 guests in 5 cabins Crew: 5 members in 3 cabins; crew mess Maximum number of people onboard: 20

Fuel tanks: 12.000 litres - 3,170 US gal

Fresh water: 2.200 litres - 581 US gal

Design Category Directive 2013/53/EU CE: Cat A

Water toys: two garages for up to 4.05m tender/waverunner

Standard hydraulic folding bulwarks

Standard Transformer platform

*The performance is estimated in the following conditions:

Standard version displacement of the yacht: 114 ton @ 1/3 load, clean hull, 25C air temperature, good weather conditions, four persons onboard.

Overloading the yacht by: 2 tons, results in top speed decrease of 1 kn