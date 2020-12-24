Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

Heesen Yachts introduces Project Aura YN 19650

by Heesen Yachts 12 Jan 05:07 PST
Heesen YN 19650 Aura - Anchor shot © Heesen Yachts

Heesen is delighted to introduce to the market Project Aura, YN 19650, a 50-metre full displacement motor yacht below 500 GT.

  • 50m Steel - proven design platform
  • True bluewater motor yacht below 500GT
  • Exterior by Clifford Denn
  • Scandinavian chic interior design by Reymond Langton
  • Ten guests in afive large staterooms
  • Available for delivery in October 2021
Nomen est omen - what's in a name? German philosopher Walter Benjamin defined the 'aura' of a work of art as its unique presence in time and space. Heesen's Aura will certainly have a unique presence on the water ? and if time is a concern, she is available for delivery in October 2021.

A true bluewater motor yacht ideal for extended cruising, Aura has a steel displacement hull designed by Heesen's in-house naval architects and engineers, its drag-cheating bulbous bow allowing her to glide through the water with ease. Two MTU 8V4000 M63 engines give her a top speed of 15 knots, and a range of 3,800 nautical miles at her cruising speed of 13 knots.

Clifford Denn has drawn a sophisticated external form inspired by classic automotive elements, with generous outdoor spaces and highly resolved detailing. A naval wheelhouse profile adds a masculine touch, while the traditional raked bow and reverse sheer afford a striking side view. The result is a yacht whose pure Heesen DNA is enhanced by genuine originality and flair.

Heesen YN 19650 Aura - Anchor shot - photo © Heesen Yachts
Heesen YN 19650 Aura - Anchor shot - photo © Heesen Yachts

Complete with jacuzzi, al fresco dining and sun loungers, Aura's large sun deck offers the best of the yachting lifestyle. With tenders and toys stored on the foredeck, a luxurious beach club brings guests close to the water. Stairs on each side of the main deck lead down on to the fold-out swim platforms. Built on Heesen's proven 50-metre Steel technical platform, this is a yacht with superlative seagoing capabilities.

Heesen YN 19650 Aura - Running - photo © Heesen Yachts
Heesen YN 19650 Aura - Running - photo © Heesen Yachts

Aura's interior, by British studio Reymond Langton Design, is defined by clean lines and surfaces. Billowing clouds of white and taupe lend an ethereal elegance, with sharply accented highlights in sea green and deep blue. Textured materials evoke a sense of calm, refined by chic Scandinavian simplicity. Five staterooms can accommodate up to ten guests, with the owner's suite located forward on the main deck, and the remaining guest cabins down below.

Heesen YN 19650 Aura - Beach Club - photo © Heesen Yachts
Heesen YN 19650 Aura - Beach Club - photo © Heesen Yachts

Crucially for a yacht whose owner might wish to add personal touches to the interior, Aura's design environment has been carefully conceived to be both subtle and adaptable, easily allowing for bespoke features to be applied to the finished design scheme.

Project Aura, YN 19650, is due to be launched in August, and following rigorous testing in the North Sea will be available for delivery in October 2021.

Mark Cavendish, Chief Commercial Officer at Heesen, comments: "If time is of the essence - and when is it not? - this fabulous new-build represents a unique opportunity to acquire a fine 50-metre yacht with an impeccable Dutch pedigree, in time for the Caribbean winter season."

Heesen YN 19650 Aura - Main saloon - photo © Heesen Yachts
Heesen YN 19650 Aura - Main saloon - photo © Heesen Yachts
Heesen YN 19650 Aura - Main saloon - photo © Heesen Yachts
Heesen YN 19650 Aura - Main saloon - photo © Heesen Yachts
Heesen YN 19650 Aura - Beach Club - photo © Heesen Yachts
Heesen YN 19650 Aura - Beach Club - photo © Heesen Yachts
Heesen YN 19650 Aura - Sky Lounge - photo © Heesen Yachts
Heesen YN 19650 Aura - Sky Lounge - photo © Heesen Yachts
Heesen YN 19650 Aura - Owner's suite option - photo © Heesen Yachts
Heesen YN 19650 Aura - Owner's suite option - photo © Heesen Yachts

Related Articles

Heesen announces sale of 50m Steel hybrid yacht
Highly customised motor yacht set for delivery in 2024 Heesen is proud to announce the sale of a highly customised motor yacht based on the proven platform of the 50-metre Steel Class. YN 20150, code-named Project Oslo24, is the fifth yacht sold by Heesen in 2020, and the second sold in December. Posted on 24 Dec 2020 Meet Project Gemini
The only Dutch pedigree 55-metre steel yacht available at this time Heesen is delighted to introduce to the market the latest in the 55-metre Steel class, YN 19755 Project Gemini, which follows the mythical Dioscuri Castor (now Solemates) and Pollux. Posted on 22 Nov 2020 YN 18850 Project Triton is sold!
Project Triton is the second in the 50-metre steel class David Johnson of Denison Yachts introduced the client, an experienced yachtsman who enjoys yachting with his family. Posted on 31 Oct 2020 Heesen's first-ever online press conference
Well, that was a success! Well, that was a success! Heesen's first-ever online press conference ran as smooth as our FDHF superyachts! Posted on 26 Sep 2020 Project Pollux is launched!
The 55-metre steel motor yacht is preparing for sea trials Heesen is delighted to announce that YN 19255 Project Pollux was launched at the facility in Oss in August 2020. This is the second in the newly restyled 55-metre Steel class that features a new layout to emphasize her vast interior volume of 760GT. Posted on 18 Sep 2020 Heesen Yachts deliver YN 19055 Project Castor
Solemates is the first to feature an all-new layout to accentuate her impressive interior volume The latest in Heesen's 55-metre Steel class, Solemates is the first to feature an all-new layout to accentuate her impressive interior volume of approximately 760GT. Posted on 19 Aug 2020
Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy