Heesen Yachts introduces Project Aura YN 19650

Heesen YN 19650 Aura - Anchor shot © Heesen Yachts

by Heesen Yachts 12 Jan 05:07 PST

Heesen is delighted to introduce to the market Project Aura, YN 19650, a 50-metre full displacement motor yacht below 500 GT.

50m Steel - proven design platform

True bluewater motor yacht below 500GT

Exterior by Clifford Denn

Scandinavian chic interior design by Reymond Langton

Ten guests in afive large staterooms

Available for delivery in October 2021

Nomen est omen - what's in a name? German philosopher Walter Benjamin defined the 'aura' of a work of art as its unique presence in time and space. Heesen's Aura will certainly have a unique presence on the water ? and if time is a concern, she is available for delivery in October 2021.

A true bluewater motor yacht ideal for extended cruising, Aura has a steel displacement hull designed by Heesen's in-house naval architects and engineers, its drag-cheating bulbous bow allowing her to glide through the water with ease. Two MTU 8V4000 M63 engines give her a top speed of 15 knots, and a range of 3,800 nautical miles at her cruising speed of 13 knots.

Clifford Denn has drawn a sophisticated external form inspired by classic automotive elements, with generous outdoor spaces and highly resolved detailing. A naval wheelhouse profile adds a masculine touch, while the traditional raked bow and reverse sheer afford a striking side view. The result is a yacht whose pure Heesen DNA is enhanced by genuine originality and flair.

Complete with jacuzzi, al fresco dining and sun loungers, Aura's large sun deck offers the best of the yachting lifestyle. With tenders and toys stored on the foredeck, a luxurious beach club brings guests close to the water. Stairs on each side of the main deck lead down on to the fold-out swim platforms. Built on Heesen's proven 50-metre Steel technical platform, this is a yacht with superlative seagoing capabilities.

Aura's interior, by British studio Reymond Langton Design, is defined by clean lines and surfaces. Billowing clouds of white and taupe lend an ethereal elegance, with sharply accented highlights in sea green and deep blue. Textured materials evoke a sense of calm, refined by chic Scandinavian simplicity. Five staterooms can accommodate up to ten guests, with the owner's suite located forward on the main deck, and the remaining guest cabins down below.

Crucially for a yacht whose owner might wish to add personal touches to the interior, Aura's design environment has been carefully conceived to be both subtle and adaptable, easily allowing for bespoke features to be applied to the finished design scheme.

Project Aura, YN 19650, is due to be launched in August, and following rigorous testing in the North Sea will be available for delivery in October 2021.

Mark Cavendish, Chief Commercial Officer at Heesen, comments: "If time is of the essence - and when is it not? - this fabulous new-build represents a unique opportunity to acquire a fine 50-metre yacht with an impeccable Dutch pedigree, in time for the Caribbean winter season."