Dockmate Remote Control System now offers full integration with the most popular engine controls

by Andrew Golden 13 Jan 03:04 PST

Dockmate®, manufacturer of advanced wireless remote controls for yachts, announced today that it has developed an interface that allows complete compatibility with a wide variety of digital (CANbus) and analog engine and thruster controls. Additionally, they have custom-made splitter cables for easy connection to existing controls with plug-and-play simplicity.

All boats with electronic engine controls can be equipped with the Dockmate system, regardless of the length or type of boat. Easy-to-install and compatible with most engine and thruster systems, remote control systems let owners and crew operate engines, bow and stern thrusters, anchor winches and horns from anywhere onboard with a small handheld device. Dockmate lets users confidently command the boat's movement, even while stepping away from the helm for an optimal vantage point.

"We are constantly adding to our portfolio of engine and thruster partner brands," said Brian Sheehan, Dockmate U.S. spokesperson. "As our customers can attest, installation and use of a Dockmate system is seamless and user-friendly. We are proud to work with these brands and are confident that together we provide the best product for safely and effectively bringing your boat easily into a dock."

Dockmate offers CANbus connectivity with popular engine control brands including Volvo Penta, Glendinning, Aventics, Caterpillar, Cummins, MAN, Rexroth and Yamaha.

Additionally, Dockmate offers plug-and-play connectivity with other leading engine control brands including Mercury, Sturdy, Twin Disc and ZF.

The system is also fully-compatible with popular POD drive systems such as Volvo IPS and, now, with analog and digital Mercury joysticks for Cummins Zeus Pods.

Thruster compatibility, for both on and off as well as proportional models include: CANbus connectivity with ABT, Side-Power and Vetus thrusters. Plug-and-play connectivity is also available for Lewmar, Maxpower, Quick and Wesmar thrusters, along with other well-known brands.

For more information please visit www.dockmate.us.