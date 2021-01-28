Marine Auctions January Online Auctions
by Adrian Seiffert, Marine Auctions 15 Jan 23:28 PST
22-28 January 2021
Marine Auctions January 2021 Online Auction © Marine Auctions
Marine Auctions are happy to provide details of the Boats and Marina Berths next Online Auction. The bidding will commence on Friday 22nd January and will end on Thursday 28th January 2021 at 2 pm AEST.
Download the brochure here... (PDF format)
If you require any further information please contact;
Adrian Seiffert
Mobile, 0418 783 358
Email,
www.marineauctions.com.au