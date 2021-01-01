New Windcraft vessels 2021 - Sealine C335 and C335v

Sealine C335v © Windcraft Sealine C335v © Windcraft

by Windcraft 19 Jan 22:29 PST

Just before the end of 2020, Sealine presented two new models, the C335 and the C335v, that combine flexibility, space and luxury in an exemplary manner.

In the newly established 33-foot class, the customer has the choice between an inboard engine up to 440hp and a top speed of 31 knots, or twin outboards of 300hp, and up to 40 knots top speed.

Every interior design element of the two family cruisers has been redeveloped to make the available space smarter and more luxurious than ever before in a 33ft boat. The saloon, for example, has been equipped with a flexible passenger seat that completes the seating area around the dining table when folded down. High-quality work surfaces in the new galley are divided between the cooking area and the sink, and can be folded up as required.

The steering position combines maximum operating comfort with modern aesthetics and optimum all-round visibility. Open the sliding glass door and the hinged window to bring the cockpit and saloon together. Fresh air is assured by the electric sunroof, and the driver's door integrated into the panoramic window on the starboard side, which can combine to make this space virtually open air.

The owner's cabin offers a maximum of natural light, with a total of four windows and three skylights. A large mirrored wardrobe and mounted shelving offer plenty of storage space, while ambient lighting and first-class materials complete the luxurious surroundings of the island bed. The spacious design is rounded out by a surprisingly large VIP cabin with two hull windows and a king-size double berth, alongside a bathroom with separate shower cubicle - all with an exceptional finish.

Product manager Andrea Zambonini said: "Our ambition was to equip the C335 and C335v with all the comfort of a larger 36-foot yacht. The headroom in the saloon and cabins is unique in this class. With the large, extravagant window area in the hull, we have also established a new design feature at Sealine, allowing an incredible amount of natural light below deck." Both models can be tailored using the newly developed 3D configurator, where numerous colours, fabrics and woods are available.

The first Australian order for the new Sealine C335v has already been placed and will be arriving later in 2021!