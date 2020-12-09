Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau Grand Trawler 62 will arrive in Asia Pacific at the end of 2021

by Beneteau Asia Pacific 22 Jan 15:42 PST

Since Beneteau announced "Project E" and presented the mock-up of the owner 's cabin of it during last year's boot Düsseldorf, this new powerboat range for long-distance cruises with exquisite comfort and luxury has growingly raised public expectations.

The latest range is called the Grand Trawler, expanding the scope of the brand's iconic Swift Trawler line, and the first model of the collection—the Grand Trawler 62 has taken shape.

The Grand Trawler 62 is built in the state-of-the-art Monfalcone plant in Italy. Beneteau is organizing a VIP weekend for factory tours with the assistance of Premium Service Team at the end of January. Customer sea trials are expected to be open in Mid-April in Italy.

With 19-meter at length, the new model represents the result of a successful collaboration between MICAD Naval Architecture Office and Nauta Design. She boasts a cruising range of 900 NM with 10% fuel reserve and at a cruising speed of 9 knots, thanks to her full-displacement hull specially designed by MICAD to upgrade the cruising range and efficiency.

Grand Trawler 62 - photo © Beneteau Asia Pacific
Grand Trawler 62 - photo © Beneteau Asia Pacific

The expertise of Nauta Design contributes to increase the feeling of space, comfort and elegance onboard. The raised helm station with cutting-edge equipment offers spectacular view. The internal stairway from it leads directly to the 31? flybridge, featuring U-shaped sofa, relaxation spaces and sun pad. She is available in two versions: three or four cabins. What worth mentioning is that the headroom in each cabin is two meters at average.

The Grand Trawler 62 will be officially launched in Cannes this September. The great news is that she will grace the waters in the Asia-Pacific region at the end of 2021. We are excited to present her to the press and public in the area. Stay tuned with the latest developments of the Grand Trawler 62.

Grand Trawler 62 - photo © Beneteau Asia Pacific
Grand Trawler 62 - photo © Beneteau Asia Pacific

