MY4.S catamaran by Fountaine Pajot: XXL spaces on a prestigious motor yacht

by Fountaine Pajot 25 Jan 02:51 PST

Call her the MY4.S, the brand-new Motor Yacht by Fountaine Pajot. Feel at home in all the most beautiful bays in the world. And within your wake, the powerful satisfaction of a rare and refined luxury.

The oversized spaces aboard the MY4.S shake up all the preconceptions of monohull motor yachts of this size. Nearly a third more comfort, for a new and striking experience on real Motor Yacht catamaran hulls. Playing on the outside as well as on the inside, you will enjoy the exclusive pleasure of sovereign freedom with the new Sportop version. For the spectator in an ever-changing decor, every headland brings a promise of discovery.

From the privacy of your Fountaine Pajot MY4.S Motor Yacht, turning towards the magnetic horizon, nothing can stop your gaze.

And the day that's dawning is for you and only you.

With the MY4.S, you're joining the prestigious Fountaine Pajot Motor yacht brand, and you'll be seduced by her sleek and elegant lines, her oversized interior spaces such as the Owner's cabin and saloon that's extremely bright with a sunroof and opening onto an ingenious cockpit with sunbathing area and extended by a rear platform for enjoying all the pleasures of the sea.

Reaching speeds of up to 22 knots, the MY4.S combines elegance on the water with contemporary design.

She will open up new horizons...

Specifications: