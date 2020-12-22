Aquila 54 Yacht Power Catamaran launched

by Aquila Power Catamarans 26 Jan 03:19 PST

Aquila's rapid growth and global success has challenged our international design and engineering teams to elevate expectations with a newer, larger, and more elegant cruising model.

The Aquila 54 Yacht Power Catamaran embodies the reliable features and construction methods of the hundreds of Aquila yachts and boats cruising the waters of the world. This model also enhances on-board luxuries with full size refrigeration and layouts that include 3, 4, and 5 cabin options as well as skipper's quarters and "galley-down" layouts.

Owners will delight in panoramic views that fill the master cabin with natural light through large hull side windows, adding to the spacious feeling of the full-beam forward master cabin. Engineered with an open flybridge and solid glass front windscreen, or a completely enclosed and climate controlled flybridge, the Aquila 54 Yacht Power Catamaran features the versatility to appeal to a global audience of boating enthusiasts.

Specifications: