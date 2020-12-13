What makes the Azimut 60 the perfect family yacht?

by Azimut Yachts 26 Jan 07:35 PST

For many people, 3 is a lucky number, but we think there's something particularly special about the number 5.

Just to start with: five fingers on each hand, five senses, five Olympic rings and the five lines that make up a musical pentagram to bring glorious music to our world. And then, of course, there is that universal gesture that expresses joy and happiness: "give me five"!

How could we use any other number to explain why you're bound to fall in love with Azimut 60? Enjoy discovering them as you watch this video!

Azimut 60 - Five reasons why from Azimut Yachts on Vimeo.

5 reasons to love the Azimut 60

1. Chic interior design by a top international architect

2. Not one, but two interior lounges in the living area

3. A stunning convertible lounge area on the foredeck

4. One of the largest flydecks you'll find on a 60-footer

5. Last but not least, sleek and eye-catching exterior styling