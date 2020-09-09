Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

Cox Powertrain launches exclusive Engine Management App

by Rachel Bridge 26 Jan 22:14 PST
Cox Powertrain launches exclusive Engine Management App © Rachel Bridge

British diesel outboard specialist, Cox Powertrain has announced a new generation of mobile boating technology with the launch of its Coxswain™ app - a powerful new engine management application that enables customers to access aftersales support for their Cox diesel outboards at the touch of a button.

The Coxswain™ app is the first of its kind in the marine industry and has been developed as part of Cox Powertrain's drive to deliver unrivalled aftersales service for its customers, supported by an exemplary global distributor and dealer network.

The mobile app provides a unique and personally tailored experience for Cox customers, detailing images of their specific Cox powered vessel, along with information relating to each outboard, such as warranty, service records, serial numbers, and maintenance information - all managed in real-time. The Coxswain™ app is exceptionally user-friendly, easy to navigate, and is designed to ensure customers get help when they need it, wherever they are in the world, making it an invaluable tool for swift aftersales support.

Customers can request support via the app, indicating their preferred dealer, and will receive a response within 30 minutes of their request. Push notifications are sent through the app to keep customers updated on the progress of their requests, ensuring they are connected and informed every step of the way. While they wait, customers are directed to useful guides to help them diagnose the issue and to help them get their vessel back up and running.

The app also holds an extensive knowledge base, allowing self-help for those smaller, less technical issues, along with all the relevant Owner's documentation, reducing paperwork and ensuring the end-user has what they need, at all times.

The Coxswain™ App is free to download for Cox customers and available on desktop, smartphone, and tablet devices. For more information, visit www.coxmarine.com or speak with your local Cox distributor.

Related Articles

Cox installs first North American diesel outboards
Ring Power installs twin CXO300 on Intrepid Nomad 345 The introduction of diesel outboards to the US market has been eagerly anticipated for some time now, so it's rewarding to report that the Cox Powertrain CXO300 diesel outboard is now installed and running on the first boat located in North America. Posted on 9 Sep 2020 First 300hp diesel outboards ready for delivery
Cox Powertrain reaches another significant milestone There has been a great deal of excitement at Cox headquarters these last few weeks. The production line has been in full flow with Cox's team of engineers working around the clock to meet their next big milestone. Posted on 9 Jul 2020 CXO300 topped with carbon fibre cowling
Images of the final styling have now been released ahead of production launch Created by high-precision specialist, CPC Group, which works with high-profile names including Ducati, McLaren and Porsche, the durable, lightweight protective housing is available in black or white. Posted on 18 Sep 2019 Cox Powertrain unveils the CXO300
Global launch of the world's highest-powered diesel outboard set to transform recreational boating British diesel engine innovator, Cox Powertrain, will today reveal one of the marine industry's most highly anticipated engines at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS). Posted on 1 Nov 2018 Cox Marine presents final diesel outboard concept
On display at Seawork after 10 years in development After 10 years in development, the world's first 300-hp diesel outboard, the Cox Powertrain CXO300 is on display this week at the Seawork International workboat show in Southampton, U.K. Posted on 5 Jul 2018
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMaritimo 2019 FooterHighfield Boats - Power - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy