Featuring unprecedented range, exquisite luxury and powerful performance, the ILIAD 60 promises to a game changer for the multihull market.

The new ILIAD 60 is preparing to leave the shipyard for arrival in Australia in July. Discover this spectacular new model, which will be officially launched at the 2021 Sydney International Boat Show.

Bayliss 75' construction update

The interior is progressing quickly Our greatest note was the installation of her 1,150 gallon forward fuel tank by our mechanical crew. Once in place, the paint crew was able to complete fairing, painting and top coat inside the machine tunnel - forward sole installation is next!

Introducing the new Magellano 66

A modern Navetta for gentle cruising With the recent debut of the 25METRI, followed by the announcement of the arrival of the 30METRI, the Magellano collection is enjoying an extended moment in the spotlight.

An angler's winter chore may spark an idea

$30,000 in cash prizes on the line for best solutions Winter is annual maintenance time for many anglers, and respooling with new line and recycling the old is a common task. Ever thought about what happens once you dispose of the old line in a fishing line recycling tube?

Coast Guard continues ice breaking operations

The ice breaking operations are in support of Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters The Coast Guard is continuing ice breaking operations as colder temperatures and winter weather impact waterways throughout the Northeast.

Michael Rybovich & Sons 82' S/F - Project #7

How many 82's will that be? As we've been moving through the first stages of this new 82, we've been getting the question from folks: "So, how many 82's will that be?"

McConaghy commences production of MC63p

Lightweight, strong and with contemporary, progressive lines The MC63p joins McConaghy's highly successful multihull series and the yard are delighted to confirm that the first MC63p has been ordered by internationally acclaimed Whitbread/Volvo sailor and manager of the America's Cup Emirates Team NZ, Grant Dalton.

94' Enclosed Bridge S/F - Three Amigos

It's always amazing to see how everything comes together in the last few months of a build The Home Stretch! It's always amazing to see how everything comes together in the last few months of a build.

Calls for owners to recycle used shrink wrap

Recycling of used shrink wrap continues to be a top priority for this global leader Dr. Shrink, Inc. is one of the largest suppliers of shrink wrap across the globe, and while offering premium and high-quality products, recycling of used shrink wrap continues to be a top priority for this global leader.

Moonen 110 becomes YN202 for Moonen Yachts

The newest design concept from Dutch superyacht builder Moonen Yachts Moonen 110, the newest design concept from Dutch superyacht builder Moonen Yachts has officially become the next yacht in line to be built at their shipyard in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.