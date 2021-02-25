Live walk-through of MY5 power catamaran by Fountaine Pajot

MY5 power catamaran by Fountaine Pajot © Multihull Solutions

by Multihull Solutions 9 Feb 15:42 PST

Join us for a live walk-through of the MY5 (MY 40) power catamaran by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts.

Multihull Solution's Asia General Manager Andrew de Bruin will take you on an in-depth tour where you will get a good overview of the accommodation, features and systems on the new model MY5 by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts.

You will also have the ability to ask any questions along the way and enjoy a tour as if you were there.

Date: Thursday 25 February 2021

Time: 2pm AEST

The webinar will be approximately 45 minutes long and will be followed by a 15 minute Question and Answer session where Andrew will be able to address any individual questions that arise.

Register your place on the form here. We will be in touch with the simple to access webinar details as soon as possible!