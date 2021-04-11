Please select your home edition
2021 Pittwater Rally open for registrations

by Kate Elkington 10 Feb 23:03 PST 9-11 April 2021
The biennial Multihull Solutions Pittwater Rally looks set to be the most successful in the event's history with a strong number of early entries already received. Registrations are open for the rally, which is being hosted in conjunction with The Yacht Sales Co and held from 9 - 11 April.

The three-day social event is open to all sail and power monohulls and multihulls and run as a true cruising rally through Pittwater with frequent stops for social functions, exploring and relaxing.

With 'fun' being the main focus of the weekend, the rally aims to ensure all participants enjoy sailing in company with other cruising enthusiasts along with having time to gain and share knowledge and advice, meet new friends and enjoy the magnificent waters of Pittwater.

The event kicks off with a Welcome Function on Friday 11 April, where cruisers will collect their rally kits, enjoy a BBQ buffet and drinks while meeting their fellow rally participants.

On Saturday morning, the fleet will cruise around Lion Island before heading up the Hawkesbury to the evening's anchorage in Refuge Bay where the famous Prawn and Punch party will be held. Participants will enjoy beach games and competitions while experiencing the sunset with drinks and canapes before having dinner at their leisure onboard boats.

The final day sees the group enjoy a leisurely cruise toward Pittwater in preparation for the Presentation Dinner & Awards Night, where they can close the weekend with an unforgettable night of dinner and dancing.

The Pittwater Rally has long been one of the most popular social events on Australia's marine calendar, being a value-packed and relaxing way to experience a casual rally in the company of other cruising enthusiasts.

Further information on the 2021 Pittwater Rally can be obtained by visiting the websites at www.multihullsolutions.com.au or yachtsalesco.com or contacting +61 (0) 7 5452 5164.

