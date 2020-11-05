Please select your home edition
Edition
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - LEADERBOARD

Chance encounter leads to a lifetime of loyalty

by Riviera 10 Feb 15:05 PST
Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht - Sunset © Riviera Australia

John Wainhouse had never heard of the Australian boatbuilder when in 1987 he happened upon a Riviera 38 Flybridge. It was one of the first two Riviera yachts to have arrived in New Zealand.

"It was purely a chance purchase," John says. "We didn't know Riviera back then. We decided to get a launch through an independent broker and we chose the Riviera with the Volvo engines because we recognised the Volvo brand." Complete with a generator, VHF and a microwave, at $290,000 the Flybridge was a steal. John and his late wife Sonia named her Free Life after a little known Neil Diamond song.

"All of a sudden, Riviera grew right around us. We were lucky to have a berth in Auckland's Westhaven Marina so we saw the 46 Passagemaker come out and then a 51 Flybridge - they were both moored within 100 metres of us. I'd think to myself, gee that's an attractive boat!"

Two years later, John acquired a 46 Passagemaker, keeping the name Free Life. "It was the first Riviera built for survey in New Zealand. During its construction, we made a couple of trips to the Gold Coast and the hospitality of the Riviera team, the factory, everything about it was just tremendous. We were there for its launch, and I remember thinking, this beautiful boat is the greatest thing since sliced bread. I've been loyal to Riviera since."

Bigger and better every year

For a time, John and Sonia swapped their luxury motor yacht for a holiday home on Lake Taupo. But the lure of boating and the Riviera lifestyle was too strong and soon enough they found themselves on the Gold Coast ordering a 51 Flybridge. Free Life II arrived in New Zealand in 2004 in time for 'an awesome summer on the water'.

Riviera's then flagship 60 Flybridge came next. This would be John's 'forever boat' and he kept the name Free Life II.

Today, John and his new wife of four years, Christina, spend four or five weeks at a time on their beloved 60 Flybridge. It's been years since they purchased a new Riviera, but they keep connected with the Riviera family through events organised by Dean Horgan and his team at Flagship Marine.

"For us, each Riviera has been a huge step, each one bigger and better than the last. I thought the 60 was going to be it because it's just magic. We had no intention of changing it - until six months ago."

The first Thursday of every month, Flagship Marine holds a social evening at the dealership's floating pontoon. That was when they showcased the Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht.

John Wainhouse, one of New Zealand's first Riviera owners and arguably its most loyal supporter - photo © Riviera Australia
John Wainhouse, one of New Zealand's first Riviera owners and arguably its most loyal supporter - photo © Riviera Australia

Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht too hard to resist

Friends with John and Sonia for more than 35 years, Christina knows too well how hard it is for John to walk away from a beautiful new boat. But this time, she understood. "We stepped onto the 64 and it was - in a word - palatial," Christina says. "The space the 64 offers, its distinctly separate living areas, the panoramic vision not only the flybridge but the views from the saloon and the master stateroom as well, it's just magnificent."

"We returned to Free Life II, which we always thought was a 10 out of 10, but now the 64 is a 10," says John. "By lunchtime Tuesday we'd signed for the new 64SMY."

Christina happy at the helm - photo © Riviera Australia
Christina happy at the helm - photo © Riviera Australia

For Christina, the technology combined with the spacious layout is 'mind-blowing'. "The joystick control makes it very easy to manoeuvre, and even the washing machine and dryer notify your phone when the cycle is finished!" Christina laughs.

"You can't compare the 60 and the 64 in terms of how space is utilised. There isn't a cubbyhole on the 64 that isn't available for storage and all the different living areas mean you have space apart when you feel like it. The staterooms are magnificent, the bathrooms immaculate, and the sunshine and open airiness of it all is wonderful."

John agrees. "It doesn't matter where you look, it has the best workmanship and no expense has been spared."

Riviera 60 Free Life II has been with the Wainhouses for more than a decade - photo © Riviera Australia
Riviera 60 Free Life II has been with the Wainhouses for more than a decade - photo © Riviera Australia

Where once the Wainhouses would spend weeks at a time on Free Life II, with the new 64SMY they intend to 'disappear for two to three months, right around New Zealand'. They'll even sell their house so there will be 'no need to come back and cut the lawns'.

"Now with the new Riviera 64, our journey continues," John says. "We'll continue to love the fishing, and love being on a boat that we feel comfortable and safe on. We can go anywhere, weather permitting!"

John and Christina Wainhouse have enjoyed many happy memories aboard Free Life II - photo © Riviera Australia
John and Christina Wainhouse have enjoyed many happy memories aboard Free Life II - photo © Riviera Australia

Related Articles

New York to Kenosha: the Great Lakes adventure
Don skippered his motor yacht 1,500 nautical miles west through a series of rivers The maiden voyage of Loose Wire, Don Larsen's Riviera 525 SUV (now the 545 SUV), proved to be a spectacular inland adventure as she cruised to her home port through the Midwest of the United States. Posted on 25 Jan A summer adventure aboard Sur Reel
Cruising America's wild north-west In 2017, Jess and Jennifer Roper embarked on a summer cruising adventure aboard their Riviera 575 SUV Sur Reel through the wild and spectacular waterways around Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada. Posted on 5 Nov 2020 Great US adventures aboard a 4800 Sport Yacht
On Laura's list was single-level living with flow between the galley and cockpit When Roger Nulton and Laura Bradley looked into a new motor yacht, they required a fusion between a sport yacht design for all weather and a roomy cruiser that would be comfortable for extended trips. Posted on 22 Oct 2020 Puerto Rico dream life on a 505 SUV
Built for blue water Ah, cruising Puerto Rico! Rum, palm trees and cerulean seas. While you'd expect calm conditions to complement the scene, in reality, the Atlantic Ocean buffets the island's north side, and it's often a rough ride to find a sheltered bay. Posted on 31 Aug 2020 New York odyssey aboard a Riviera SUV
Ellen and Gary Wasserson discovered a new-found appreciation of The Big Apple Cruising under the Verrazzano Bridge with the Statue of Liberty directly ahead of them and Manhattan Island beckoning, Ellen and Gary Wasserson discovered a new-found appreciation of The Big Apple aboard their Riviera 565 SUV. Posted on 29 Jun 2020 Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht
Let the world premiere tour begin As the Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht commences her world premiere tour, anticipation is building among expectant owners eager to step aboard their dream motor yacht for the first time. Posted on 18 Jun 2020 Riviera celebrates 20th Sports Motor Yacht launch
Now cruising some of the world's most exotic waters The 72 and 68 Sports Motor Yachts, the flagships of the luxurious Riviera collection, have reached a significant milestone in production with the completion of Hull 20 following the new designs being launched in 2018. Posted on 6 Jun 2020 Cruising Myanmar on a 68 Sports Motor Yacht
Freedom in South East Asia and Myanmar's restricted waters The world's your oyster on a 68 Sports Motor Yacht, so say Jacky and Rudi who recently returned to their home port of Phuket after cruising the Mergui Archipelago on a 10-day trip. Posted on 26 May 2020 Riviera 64 Sports Motor Yacht kisses the water
The newest addition to Riviera's collection The newest addition to Riviera's internationally acclaimed Sports Motor Yacht collection, the 64 SMY, has just been launched as she approaches her world premiere in June. Posted on 25 May 2020 Living aboard a Riviera 68 Sports Motor Yacht
What ensued was a trip of a lifetime lasting almost six months Inspired by the majesty of their new Riviera 68 Sports Motor Yacht, Living the Life, Regan and Sandra Fleming last year took their 11-year-old son out of the classroom and into the 'school of South Pacific life'. Posted on 15 May 2020
Highfield Boats - Power - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy