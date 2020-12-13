Silent-Yachts sells three units of the new solar electric catamaran Silent 80 Tri-Deck

11 Feb 04:01 PST

Silent-Yachts has confirmed the sale of the first three units of the shipyard's most spacious solar electric catamaran to date. The Silent 80 Tri-Deck is an advanced version of the company's flagship with a sky lounge on the top deck (closed version) or a huge 90 m" fly deck (open version), which can be designed as an "owner's deck" with a vast private suite and 360-degree view and a terrace.

"We are happy that the interest to fully sustainable yachting keeps growing," said Michael Köhler, founder and CEO of Silent-Yachts. "Our latest orders are another confirmation of this trend for a much greener future. The first Silent 80 Tri-Deck closed version will have a master cabin in the top deck, but a lounge or studio could possibly also be placed here on future units."

Among the three Silent 80 Tri-Deck models sold, there are both closed and open versions.

Layout advantage and extra space

The additional sky lounge offers a very convenient space and helps to extend its period of use. The extra space on top extends social areas on board, while offering new opportunities in terms of layout.

There is a saloon of about 60 m" on the main deck, benefitting from enormous 10.95 m beam, with a galley inside, a lounge and a dining area. The lower deck is fitted with 4-6 guest cabins and 1-2 crew cabins. All staterooms offer double or twin berths, with en-suite bathrooms. Semi-custom layouts are available on request.

As there is no actual engine room because the yacht is solar-powered, the Silent 80 Tri-Deck has the largest garage in the category. On port side, there is enough space for a 5.20-meter tender with an integrated lift and launching system or an amphibious vehicle. A gyrocopter on floats could potentially be placed on the hydraulic bathing platform.

The interior of the Silent 80 Tri-Deck is as much customizable as on superyachts. Since the Silent-Yachts' heritage is about being green and eco-friendly, the yacht is principally decorated with lightweight and recyclable materials that respect the environment.

Flybridge adds sportiness

The exterior of the Silent 80 Tri-Deck follows the brand's DNA. The designer Arch. Marco Casali made it look clean and timeless with straight lines of huge windows. They also allow abundance of natural light filling the saloon and guest spaces while providing panorama views throughout. Carrying solar panels, the flybridge adds sportiness to the look thanks to horizontal air grills inspired by supercars but with eco appeal. Both aft and forward exterior spaces are spacious to host large, yet intimate, social areas.

The cockpit in the aft features a lounge area and a bar, while the front area is perfect for relaxation in the sun, as it is equipped with a sea-facing sofa and sunpads. The yacht is built using vacuum-bagged resin infusion to create a lightweight carbon-sandwich composite construction that has sound-and temperature-insulating qualities.

Efficiency and performance

Due to carbon construction, the Tri-Deck solution does not affect performance. The new model will be able to reach up to 20 knots with the most powerful e-motors combination and make up to 100 nautical miles a day at cruising speed without consuming any fuel.

The new Silent 80 Tri-Deck is an oceangoing solar electric catamaran that uses silent electric propulsion for unlimited range without noise or fumes and minimal vibration. It is self-sufficient and virtually maintenance-free. The catamaran is fitted with a pair of electric engines (150 kW each in a standard version, and up to 340 kW each combined with high efficiency carbon propellers in the most advanced version).

Tesla of the seas

As every Silent yacht, the Silent 80 Tri-Deck is equipped with solar panels from the brand SunPower which produce up to 26kWp. The yacht uses maximum power point tracking (MPPT) solar charge regulators and high-end lithium batteries from Panasonic, which provide capacity for all-night cruising, while the inverter available with up to 50 kW provides power for all household appliances. The energy production and propulsion systems require hardly any maintenance and produce no fumes or noise. Because of that, the operational costs of the vessels are substantially lower, compared to power yachts using traditional propulsion systems.

The Silent 80 Tri-Deck has a generator too, but this is only used to recharge the batteries in the rare case when higher speed is required for longer periods or if the weather is bad for several days.

Pricing: The base price of the new Silent 80 Tri-Deck is 5.51 million euro.

The shipyard is currently developing an even bigger model and plans to release more information on this project later this year.

