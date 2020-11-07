For stubborn stains, Shurhold Moldaway

Please select your home edition
by Martin Flory Group 12 Feb 07:31 PST

Wherever there's moisture, there's the probability of mold and mildew. Traditional cleaning methods rely on bleach or chlorine, but those can ruin fabrics and damage gelcoat, paint and other hard surfaces. The safe alternative is Moldaway from Shurhold. Effective on a wide range of materials, it powerfully removes stains and keeps funguses from regrowing.

Made in the USA, Moldaway is a powdered oxygenated cleaner that becomes active when added to water. Scientifically formulated, it won't leave a residue behind like bleach and other harsh chemicals.

Shurhold Moldaway quickly eliminates mold, mildew and algae; it also removes dirt, blood, food and drink stains. Because it doesn't contain bleach or chlorine, it's safe on fiberglass, paint, vinyl, plastic, carpeting, wood, sailcloth, canvas and most fabrics.

Moldaway is easy to use. One 15ml scoop is poured into a quart of warm water and thoroughly mixed. It's effective for up to 10 hours. The solution is then sponged or brushed onto a cool surface and allowed to stand wet for 10 minutes. For stubborn stains, the mixture can stand longer. Then, it's rinsed with fresh water.

Dedicated to educating boat owners, Shurhold provides key tips for boat value preservation at shurhold.com. Inventor of the One Handle Does It All system, Shurhold manufactures specialty care items and accessories to clean, polish and detail.

For more information contact Shurhold, Tel: +1-772-287-1313; Fax: +1-772-286-9620 or visit shurhold.com.

