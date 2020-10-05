Nordhavn 41 Video Tour

by Nordhavn 15 Feb 07:08 PST

After over seven million nautical miles of documented ocean crossings, Nordhavn has set records that will never be challenged - except maybe by other Nordhavns.

The venerable Nordhavn 40 holds the world record for the fastest circumnavigation by a production powerboat. How do you top that? Our answer: use all of our experience and start from scratch, make no compromise, spare no expense, employ the latest design technology and incorporate the world's most advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics analysis to produce the most capable, efficient, safe and sea kindly Passagemaker ever built. We call it the all new Nordhavn 41.

Imagine picking up your new Nordhavn 41 at the beautiful Ayvalik Marina on the West Coast of Turkey - less than two miles from our construction yard - and setting out for familiarization and shake down cruising amongst the many islands just offshore in the Aegean Sea. Unlimited help and expertise at hand, our construction experts will tend to any new boat issues and within days you'll be ready to head west - less than 100 miles across to the first of hundreds of Greek Islands, a cruising paradise. Call on Athens, transit the ancient Corinth Canal and visit the port towns of the Gulf or Corinth; onward to the west, an overnight passage across the Ionian to Italy or maybe north into the Adriatic Sea. The possibilities are endless and the mileage between spectacular ports is minimal. A summer cruise from Ayvalik, through the Greek Islands, around the Boot of Italy, to Naples, Rome, Genoa, Monaco, the French Riviera, Saint Tropez, the Spanish Coast and Balearic Sea and on to Palma, Mallorca, can all be done on less than a single tank of Diesel.

After a summer cruising in some of the most beautiful and interesting areas in the world, arrangements will have already been made for your new boat to be prepped and loaded aboard a transport ship departing Palma and bound for Ft. Lauderdale. Drop her off with our agent in Gibraltar and the next time you see her is at our Nordhavn facility in North Palm Beach - clean, serviced and ready to depart on your next adventure. The purchase price includes shipping and there are no further bills to be paid.

Sound like an ambitious summer cruise? It isn't, really. You'll be comfortable knowing that your boat can handle even the most adverse conditions with relative ease. She's been designed to CE Certification Category A -designed to be operated in winds of over Beaufort Force 8 (over 40 knots), and significant wave heights above 13 feet, but excluding abnormal conditions such as hurricanes. Very few yachts in the 40-foot range can meet this stringent rating but the 41 is an exception. The new N41 is designed and equipped to provide the safest most comfortable home afloat capable of crossing any ocean so the itinerary described above can be done by the average cruising couple with great confidence. Plus, berthing options in marinas and mooring facilities are more abundant for a yacht in this size range whereas a 60- foot yacht will have to rely upon anchoring much more. The standard twin engines and bow thruster will also allow great maneuverability in tight quarters.

The Nordhavn 41 is available with two layouts: a luxurious single Owners cabin with abundant drawer space, a walk-in closet plus a very large head and stall shower; Or a two stateroom version for those who might have regular guests or children aboard. The single stateroom version still allows for guests with sleeping- length port and starboard settees in the salon.

Designed with the sea and cruising in mind, her profile is necessarily low resulting in a sleek, attractive look. Her double side decks allow easy movement topside during docking and mooring. A powerful 12-foot center console tender can be accommodated on deck and a beautiful 800-lb. davit is standard. After Nordhavn's Chief of Design, Jeff Leishman, designed the preliminary hull lines, profile and general arrangement plan, PAE engineer Phil Arnold worked on the CE Category A compliance as well as the structural engineering. We then contracted with our new partners in Holland, Vripack Yacht Design, to put the hull through a complete Computational Fluid Dynamic test program where the hull form was analyzed and modified to maximize efficiency and optimize running angles with precision. The study resulted significant improvements in performance, all of which have been incorporated into the final hull lines.

The selection of the finest equipment was undertaken and we were determined to provide virtually everything we felt important as standard. The yacht is being fitted with two Kubota 75 hp diesels that are low pressure turbo-charged but mechanically injected. The marinization is done by the UK firm Beta Marine. These engines routinely run over 20,000 hours in generator applications and are free of the electronic controls required by larger HP engines to meet ever-tightening environmental requirements. There is no CPU to fail - just a beautifully simple, mechanically injected - but very clean burning - diesel engine. Each engine is capable of pushing the yacht at cruising speed and with large reduction gears and propellers in the most desirable location possible. The propeller efficiency has reached almost 60% which is exceptionally good. The propellers are protected by a deep and long keel and supported by robust V struts for maximum strength.

In order to really experience the amazing sea keeping qualities of a properly designed displacement hull, stabilizing is essential. We have selected the best available and our standard boat is equipped with ABT Trac 220 stabilizers with 6-sq-ft. fins. With her beautiful hull, low and purposeful profile and 4,000 pounds of lead ballast in her keel, this Nordhavn will provide an amazingly stable ride in the roughest of conditions.

By pre-purchasing all our equipment and implementing the most efficient European construction techniques, we are offering an exceptionally equipped yacht, built to the highest standards, at an astounding introductory price.

Consider this list of standard equipment;

Twin Beta 75 hp diesels with 3.942 to 1 reduction gears

Tides Marine dripless shaft seals

Delta T engine room ventilation

ABT Trac hydraulic stabilizers

Side Power Bow Thruster

Hypromarine Electronic Command Steering

300 gallons of water storage

900 gallons of fuel storage

Grohe sink and shower fixtures

Vachflush head

Outback pure sinewave inverter 2.8 KW

One thousand amps AGM house batteries

7/9 KW Onan generator in sound enclosure

Vitrifrigo stainless steel refer freezer

All LED lighting

Combination washer dryer

Extra freezer in commissary

Reverse cycle air conditioning - saloon and staterooms

Webasto forced air diesel heating system

Fusion Marine stereo

LED TVs in saloon and Owners cabin

Garmin 8616 XSV - 16" screen with Blue chart - Radar, Chart Plotter and Depth Sounder

Garmin Autopilot

Garmin VHF Radio

Garmin AIS 600 Transceiver

Garmin GC 12 camera mounted in engine room

ACR Search Light

Lofrans SX3.5 1700 W vertical capstain windlass

300 feet chain and anchor

Kahlenberg horns and compressor

Nick Jackson Pipe Davit - 800 lbs capacity

400 watts flexible solar panels on saloon roof

Fireboy with shutdowns for engine room fire protection

Fireboy with shutdowns for Lazarette

Revere Canister life raft - four person

There has never been a yacht so beautifully designed and built with such capability. It is said that cruising Europe by yacht will change one's life. Find out how affordable and confidently you can embark on the adventure of a lifetime aboard a yacht destined for greatness.

The new Nordhavn 41 - Oceans Apart from the Rest!

Standard Specification:

LOA: 41'- 41/4 (12.60 m)

LWL: 40-'0? (12.19 m)

Beam: 13'- 11 (4.24 m)

Beam W/L 13-4 1/2 (4.08m)

Draft: 4 6 half " (1.38 m)

Displacement: 43,300LBS, 19.2 LT, 677CU. FT. (19.5 Metric Tons)

Water Capacity: 300 Gallons (1,136 Liters)

Fuel Capacity: 900 Gallons (3407 Liters)

Holding Tank Capacity: 70 Gallons (265 Liters)

Gray Water Capacity: 70 Gallons (265 Liters)

A/B Ratio: 1.90/1