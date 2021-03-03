Marine Auctions February / March Online Auctions
by Adrian Seiffert, Marine Auctions 16 Feb 01:28 PST
25 February - 3 March 2021
Marine Auctions February / March Online Auctions © Marine Auctions
Marine Auctions are happy to provide details of the Boats and Marina Berths next Online Auction. The Bidding will commence on Thursday 25th February and will end at 2.00 pm AEST on Wednesday 3rd March 2021.
Download the brochure here... (PDF format)
If you require any further information please contact;
Adrian Seiffert
Mobile, 0418 783 358
Email, adrian@marineauctions.com.au
www.marineauctions.com.au