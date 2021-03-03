Marine Auctions February / March Online Auctions

If you require any further information please contact;

Marine Auctions are happy to provide details of the Boats and Marina Berths next Online Auction. The Bidding will commence on Thursday 25th February and will end at 2.00 pm AEST on Wednesday 3rd March 2021.

Related Articles

Marine Auctions January Online Auctions

Bidding will commence on Friday 22nd January Marine Auctions are happy to provide details of the Boats and Marina Berths next Online Auction. The bidding will commence on Friday 22nd January and will end on Thursday 28th January 2021 at 2 pm AEST.

Marine Auctions November Online Auctions

Bidding to open on Friday 13th November and will end Thursday 19th November Bidding to open on Friday 13th November and will end Thursday 19th November at 2 pm AEST.

"Sail" Online Auction

Marine Auctions believe it is a first Adrian Seiffert, Director of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd, said he believed the "Sail" Online Auction could be a first of its kind, as potential bidders can bid for the "sails" from any location in the world via the internet.

Marine Auctions September Online Auctions

Vessels and Marina Berths in one and a special Sail Auction make this an exceptional month! Vessels and Marina Berths bidding opens on Friday 18th September and a special Sail Auction from 23rd-29th September make this an exceptional month!

Marine Auctions Online Sail Auction

76 near new and used sails to suit yachts from 45ft to 100ft 76 near new and used sails to suit yachts from 45ft to 100ft, including Asymmetrical & Symmetrical Spinnakers, Mainsails, Headsails, Genoas and Roller Furling Genoas.

Marine Auctions July Online Auction and News

Including a pair of luxury dual key Studio Apartments situated at Couran Cove The Marine Auctions newsletter includes details of the Vessels, Marina Berths and a pair of luxury dual key Studio Apartments situated at Couran Cove, Stradbroke Island, Gold Coast, which will be offered in our July Online Auction.

Marine Auctions June Online Auction and News

A preview of a special offering we have coming up in our July Online Auction In this weeks enews, not only are we reminding you of the great vessels and marina berths we have on offer, but also giving you a preview of a special offering we have coming up in our July Online Auction.

Marine Auctions June Online Auction and News

Bidding will commence on 24th June in this online auction Details of the Vessels and Marina Berths Marine Auctions will be offering for sale in the June Online Auction. Bidding for this Auction will commence on Wednesday 24th June and will end on Tuesday 30th June 2020 at 2pm AEST.