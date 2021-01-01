The bold eco-tech luxury dream of Ultimate Catamarans fulfilled in Spaceline 100

by Ultimate Catamarans 25 Feb 03:44 PST

The new high-tech yacht builder Ultimate Catamarans comes on the market with a bold luxury product - the four-deck Spaceline 100 Hybrid - the first of its kind in the range of 100ft, and intending to write a new history of yacht building.

The catamaran not only offers more space everywhere - Spaceline 100 Hybrid has an extra deck, that can't be rarely found on a boat of this size. A next-generation technology ensures stability and high performance. The model combines the best of electric power and solar power energy with solar panels of up to 226 sqm and offers a powerful, purely electric motor, which is either powered purely by battery-electric with solar-generated electricity or two diesel engines, that could be continuously added to the power generation only for longer journeys at a higher speed. There is no need in the night of running generator because the battery supplies all users including air conditioning until the sun shines again.

Spaceline 100 is a story about how the eco vision could become a part of the luxury experience and assure a silent and relaxed cruising without exhaust fumes. With a total area of about 800 sqm, 400 of them living area, the boat comes with a new concept - space everywhere, inside and outside, and with a room height of over 2.20 m, the "feeling of tightness" comes to an end. Whether in the saloon, in the cabin, or on the deck, you can feel the freedom of movement and spaciousness, and then there is the magnificent sea view - panoramic windows in the suites, 360- degree views in the saloon and on the flybridge. The luxury touch can be found everywhere - from the exterior and interior to every detail on the boat, designed by Carlo Mezzera. The spacious and elegant contemporary designed salon offers a large reception area with sofas, TV and hi-fi equipment, and a dinette for 10 people. Alfresco lovers can enjoy their meal in another dinette on the terrace or BBQ on the flybridge. The three bars in the salon, on the flybridge, and the back terrace offer quality drinks and cocktails for every taste.

The catamaran offers a large sun lounger area on the front terrace of 92 sqm - with sofas and deck chairs. The rear terraced, 56 and 86 sqm in size offers space for relaxation.

The location of the cabins, the VIP suites, and the master suite ensures a precious feeling of privacy. All VIP suites have a private integrated balcony and the master suite offers even two private balconies. All cabins have en suite bathroom. With an area of 55 sqm, the master suite gives an incomparable feeling of space. The VIP suites are also spacious with their dimensions of 25-27 sqm.

The Spaceline 100 Hybrid is designed as a BTO (build to order) or as a finished high-end product.

Technical Specifications: