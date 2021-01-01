Please select your home edition
Edition
Highfield Boats - PBW - LEADERBOARD

The bold eco-tech luxury dream of Ultimate Catamarans fulfilled in Spaceline 100

by Ultimate Catamarans 25 Feb 03:44 PST

The new high-tech yacht builder Ultimate Catamarans comes on the market with a bold luxury product - the four-deck Spaceline 100 Hybrid - the first of its kind in the range of 100ft, and intending to write a new history of yacht building.

The catamaran not only offers more space everywhere - Spaceline 100 Hybrid has an extra deck, that can't be rarely found on a boat of this size. A next-generation technology ensures stability and high performance. The model combines the best of electric power and solar power energy with solar panels of up to 226 sqm and offers a powerful, purely electric motor, which is either powered purely by battery-electric with solar-generated electricity or two diesel engines, that could be continuously added to the power generation only for longer journeys at a higher speed. There is no need in the night of running generator because the battery supplies all users including air conditioning until the sun shines again.

Spaceline 100 Hybrid - Flybridge - photo © Ultimate Catamarans
Spaceline 100 Hybrid - Flybridge - photo © Ultimate Catamarans

Spaceline 100 is a story about how the eco vision could become a part of the luxury experience and assure a silent and relaxed cruising without exhaust fumes. With a total area of about 800 sqm, 400 of them living area, the boat comes with a new concept - space everywhere, inside and outside, and with a room height of over 2.20 m, the "feeling of tightness" comes to an end. Whether in the saloon, in the cabin, or on the deck, you can feel the freedom of movement and spaciousness, and then there is the magnificent sea view - panoramic windows in the suites, 360- degree views in the saloon and on the flybridge. The luxury touch can be found everywhere - from the exterior and interior to every detail on the boat, designed by Carlo Mezzera. The spacious and elegant contemporary designed salon offers a large reception area with sofas, TV and hi-fi equipment, and a dinette for 10 people. Alfresco lovers can enjoy their meal in another dinette on the terrace or BBQ on the flybridge. The three bars in the salon, on the flybridge, and the back terrace offer quality drinks and cocktails for every taste.

Spaceline 100 Hybrid - Salon - photo © Ultimate Catamarans
Spaceline 100 Hybrid - Salon - photo © Ultimate Catamarans

The catamaran offers a large sun lounger area on the front terrace of 92 sqm - with sofas and deck chairs. The rear terraced, 56 and 86 sqm in size offers space for relaxation.

Spaceline 100 Hybrid - Sundeck - photo © Ultimate Catamarans
Spaceline 100 Hybrid - Sundeck - photo © Ultimate Catamarans

The location of the cabins, the VIP suites, and the master suite ensures a precious feeling of privacy. All VIP suites have a private integrated balcony and the master suite offers even two private balconies. All cabins have en suite bathroom. With an area of 55 sqm, the master suite gives an incomparable feeling of space. The VIP suites are also spacious with their dimensions of 25-27 sqm.

The Spaceline 100 Hybrid is designed as a BTO (build to order) or as a finished high-end product.

Spaceline 100 Hybrid - Stern view - photo © Ultimate Catamarans
Spaceline 100 Hybrid - Stern view - photo © Ultimate Catamarans

Technical Specifications:

  • Waterline: 27 m
  • Total length: 29,5 m
  • Total width: 13 m
  • CE-certified Class: Lloyds, Malta-Flag, 12 guests + 6 crew members
  • Floors: 4 (hull - living level - saloon level - flybridge)
  • Cruising speed power/hybrid: 8-12 knots (depending on the version)
  • Maximum speed: 18-20 knots (depending on the version)
  • Range: Depending on version and speed 850 miles to infinite (solar)
  • Up to 226 sqm of solar panels
  • Air conditioning: 335.000 BTU
  • 2 x freshwater conditioners
  • 2 x water heaters per 200 l
  • 2 x treatment plant for black and greywater
  • 6 x integrated balconies (1 in each VIP cabin, and 2 in the master cabin)
  • Hydraulic central platform for tenders up to 1,000 kg
  • Two hydraulic double garages for 2 x Jet Skis

Related Articles

Affordable 3-hour on-water boat training course
Try the boating life in Wickford If you have never tried getting behind the wheel of a boat before, now is your time. Beginning April 10, In-Command Seamanship Training together with the BoatUS Foundation are offering an easy & affordable way to try out recreational powerboating. Posted on 3 Mar Bayliss 72' Old Reliable construction update
Teak decking and coaming boards installed in the cockpit This past month, more details were checked off on the interior and exterior of Old Reliable (Bayliss 72'). Teak decking and coaming boards were installed in the cockpit while mezzanine lids were glassed before receiving their teak decking. Posted on 3 Mar Horizon launches third tri-deck FD92
New launches continue apace at the Horizon shipyards New launches continue apace at the Horizon shipyards, with no fewer than seven new FD Series builds leaving the sheds in the last six months. The launch of the latest FD Series yacht - a brand new tri-deck FD92. Posted on 2 Mar LeVen 90: The Ultimate Exumas Superyacht
An insider tour with CEO and Co-Creator Barin Cardenas The Ultimate Exumas Superyacht. Solar, Lithium, Vulkan, and Toys? Join us for an insider tour with CEO and Co-Creator Barin Cardenas as he walks us through the cutting-edge tech. Posted on 1 Mar Azimut Yachts launches A-Room
A virtual theatre showcasing previews of the brand's new models Azimut Yachts confirms its pioneering spirit and introduces a new channel to communicate the company's genuine passion for innovation to customers and fans of the brand. Posted on 28 Feb Hubbell Intelligent Y Adapter keeps the lights on
Automatically checks that both plugs are engaged and in separately-phased outlets Owners whose boats have 50A 125/250V electrical systems will spend the night in the dark if they cruise to a marina that only offers 30A 125V service. Posted on 26 Feb Slim-Line Cleats perfect for cluttered gunwales
Pull-up 304 Series Slim-Line™ Cleats from Accon Marine are the solution Many gunwales are too narrow to install a traditional cleat, especially if sail track or other hardware is present. For these applications, pull-up 304 Series Slim-Line™ Cleats from Accon Marine are the perfect solution. Posted on 25 Feb Sanlorenzo 500Exp: An adventure in the land of ice
Latest technology, ample space, unparalleled navigational skills for superyacht ready for anything The desire for discovery, the search for unknown and uncontaminated places in which to reconnect with the essentials of life is a primordial call that has always driven great explorers to the most remote destinations. Posted on 24 Feb MarineMax expands with Cruisers Yachts
Available through MarineMax stores in Minnesota, Baltimore and Boston MarineMax recently announced an expanded relationship with Cruisers Yachts. Cruisers Yachts will now be available through MarineMax stores in Minnesota, Baltimore and Boston. Posted on 23 Feb Don't leave your mark in the seagrass
Healthy seagrass beds have a wide range of positive impacts for our waterways Beneath your hull is an underwater world full of beautiful, crucial ecosystems, including seagrass meadows. Generally growing in shallow coastal waterways, seagrasses are found across the globe from the tropics to the Arctic. Posted on 19 Feb
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERHighfield Boats - PBW - FOOTERMaritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2021 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy