Superyacht Australia Soirée further fuels a booming industry

by David Good 3 Mar 02:53 PST

Superyacht Australia, the peak body for the Australian Superyacht Industry, hosted the 2021 Superyacht Australia Soirée in partnership with Benetti Yachts at Jones Bay Marina last Saturday 27 February, 2021.

With international travel not permitted and foreign flagged cruise ships unable to operate, many families are considering chartering a yacht to cruise or celebrate important milestones. Fortunately, with the passing of the Special Recreational Vessel (SRV) Act in December 2019, international superyachts can also enter Australia and provide additional capacity into this booming market.

The Soirée concept commenced last year in celebration of the passing of the SRV Act and has now launched a successful annual platform to showcase the superyacht industry in Sydney and promote charters to Australian destinations.

The Superyacht Australia Soirée included an impressive display of eight superyachts along Jones Bay Wharf with vessels open for viewing, providing Soirée guests with a unique opportunity to inspect these stunning vessels. The superyachts showcased the ultimate in luxury boating and hospitality and whet the appetites of those considering chartering in Australian waters.

Superyacht Australia CEO, David Good, said "Australia has the largest domestic fleet in Asia Pacific, it has grown by over 30% in the last 12 months. The Soirée provided the perfect opportunity to view some of finest vessels anywhere in the world. Currently, without overseas holidays and international cruises, yacht charter is the best way to experience amazing parts of Australia in true comfort and luxury."

In addition to the superyacht display and "yacht hop", guests were able to relax in the Benetti Lounge to enjoy refreshments and food provided by Doltone House; sample spirits from Manly Spirits Co's dedicated tasting station and premium wines from Tyrrells Wines while soaking up the ambience of the magnificent historic, harbourside location of Jones Bay Wharf.