Weekend hideaway on Antares 11 in Hong Kong

by Beneteau Asia/Pacific 7 Mar 22:30 PST

Our Antares 11 owner in Hong Kong, Floris and Lucy Evers planned a day out on their newly-purchased outboard powerboat, to spend some quality time with the couple's 2-year-old boy Nodhi and his little buddy Milo as well as a family friend Zach. The plan was simple: to chill out on Antares 11.

On this beautiful Saturday, the crew set out at Aberdeen Boat Club in the morning, bathed in the warm glow of the sun. Their destination was Round Island, off the south coast of HK island, known for its gorgeous sandy beach and challenging hiking routes. With two small and energetic kids onboard, safety was top priority. The Antares 11 is reliable and safe thanks to the height of the free boards and free-flowing due to a full-width starboard walkway.

The foredeck is quite spacious to accommodate 4 people to enjoy the early spring sunshine. And if it's getting hotter, the Bimini top would protect the passengers from harsh rays. The large and modular cockpit,together with the saloon in the wheelhouse is a great place to relax, eat and drink, socialize, and lounge.

Lucy was going to prepare the lunch onboard, since the 10-meter had a fully-equipped galley indoor. But who could resist the seafood at Lamma Rainbow, a must-go seafood restaurant on Lamma Island. The food was awfully delicious and it was time to engage in some water sports. They headed back to Round Island since they had a very convenient and fast transportation on water, who could be used for a variety of boating programs, powered by two 300HP outboard engines. Zach took Milo on the Beneteau SUP to explore the surrounding waters. The Evers family went onto the beach, building sandcastles together.

This model is the first Antares 11 in Asia, sold by our dealer in Hong Kong, Simpson Marine. She has a growing appeal in the Asia-Pacific region. Our dealers in different parts of the region are also receiving positive feedback from the owners.

As the flagship of the Antares range, the Antares 11 is a safe, seaworthy, reliable and spacious family cruiser. The 11 offers two versions: coupé and flybridge for your choices. One of the innovations on the boat are the starboard swim platform, creating a terrace at sea and at the same time increasing the space of the cockpit.

The crew were having a great time. It was a relaxing maiden voyage on the Antares 11 and the Evers family is going to organize a longer coastal cruise in April, spending nights onboard with Nodhi and friends. With optimizing spaces and enhancing comfort onboard, she can accommodate up to 7 people. There would be more people, more parties and more laughters onboard, and most of all, more traces of normal-day life routines on it. More than a weekender!