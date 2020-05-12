New flagship Omega 47 blends sporty performance with superyacht finish

by Technohull 9 Mar 02:35 PST

Technohull's breathtaking new Omega 47 seamlessly combines superyacht finish with the sporty performance that has made the Greek brand famous. Developed out of the popular Omega 45, the new flagship is slightly longer and broader in the beam to offer a flexible deck space and a superbly comfortable interior.

Full-height shower below and wet bar in the cockpit

Up to 4 x 450hp outboards for exhilarating performance

Dynastream hull technology guarantees stability, comfort and a dry ride

Seven hulls of the new Omega 47 sold off-plan

You can feel the extra room on deck, where several configurations are available, including extra helm seating, a cockpit table and additional sunpads for lounging. And in the cabin below, the result is a striking amount of volume for a fast RIB. It's enough for a luxurious double V-berth and a full-height shower and heads compartment.

The cabin receives ample natural light via sleek windows in the deckhead, but it also benefits from expert LED lighting, which subtly emphasises the superyacht finish. Quality leather, exotic veneers and premium Corian combine to create a sense of real luxury. It is a practical space, too, with plenty of storage for clothes and other items below.

A true sports boat

Of course, speed and raw good looks are as much a part of the new Omega 47's DNA as they are all Technohull boats. Versatile transom design gives the owner great choice when it comes to propulsion. Options include 2 x 600hp Mercury Verado outboards - so new that they have barely hit the water. These technical wonders are the world's first V12 outboards, and feature a steerable underwater gearcase, saving space on deck with fixed powerheads. Otherwise, there's room on the transom for up to 4 x 450hp Mercury Racing motors, or diesel-powered inboards.

Performance can exceed 80 knots, making the Omega 47 a true sports boat. But power is nothing without control, and the boat exhibits fantastic handling characteristics and impeccable safety, courtesy of Technohull's patented Dynastream hull design. Developed over five years with a dedicated in-house team of naval architects, Dynastream employs two distinct steps in the hull, to channel in air. This provides lift, natural cushioning and unprecedented stability at all speeds. What's more, this hyper-ventilated hull shape is 10-15 per cent more efficient than previous Technohull designs, offering lower fuel consumption for higher speeds.

Through a rigorous process of CFD simulation, scale and full-sized tank testing, and utilizing the performance results of stepped hulls systematic series from industry's leading test facilities, Technohull has gained a thorough understanding of this technology. It is part of what allows the boat to plane at low speeds and achieve its impressive top speed. The super deep-V hull form also makes the Omega 47 a dry boat, deflecting spray and cutting through waves.

A space for relaxing

Full walk-around decks are a feature of every Technohull. It gives easy access to a large sunpad and a seat forward, where an optional bimini can be rigged on custom carbon poles. Aft, there's an even larger sofa in fine, hand-finished leather in the colour of your choice. It is the work of seconds to convert this into a huge sun pad, using the perfectly matched fill-in.

There's a fully equipped wet bar with fridge, optional cooktop, expresso machine and watermaker, making it easy to entertain up to 12 guests aboard. And high-quality Fusion Apollo marine audio comes as standard, so you can set the atmosphere at the touch of a button.

State-of-the-art digital switching puts total control over the boat's systems at the helmsperson's fingertips. Navigation options run from solid-state Quantum radar to a remote-control searchlight and night vision camera. The ergonomically designed helm console and shock-mitigating seats make driving the boat intuitive and comfortable.

The combination of top performance and a spacious superyacht finish appears to be a winning one for Technohull. No fewer than seven of the new Omega 47 flagship have been sold, despite a soft launch. Six of the high-performance sports boats are staying in the central Mediterranean, while one is already in the US.

Perhaps it is little wonder. Whether you buy the Omega 47 for exhilarating trips with friends, reaching your island home with ease or even as a chase boat for a larger mothership, it offers real flexibility and a rare degree of luxury and comfort.

Omega 47 brief specifications:

LOA: 13.80m (outboard version)

Beam: 3.60m

Displacement (light ship): 5,500kg

Fuel: 1200lt

Water: 180lt

Engine options: inboard/outboard

Max engines 4 x Mercury Racing 450R outboard; 2 x Mercury V12 Verado 600; surface drives inboard options

* Speed indications are based on Technohull's factory testing program. Actual boat speed may vary depending on weight, fuel load, water conditions, wind, engine package, engine tuning, propellers, number of passengers and numerous other factors.