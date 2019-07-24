Mov'in Boat

Axopar 28 © eyachts Axopar 28 © eyachts

by eyachts 9 Mar 23:40 PST

What seems to be a hidden gem was uncovered when the owners of the Axopar 28 decided to book in for the open-air cinema byo boat experience at Darling Harbour.

With dinner consumed at the CYCA, John and his daughters set off into the night, past the Opera House under the Harbour Bridge, past Luna Park, Barangaroo, and into the Friday night buzz of Darling Harbour.

Being welcomed by the staff at Mov'n cinema they were assisted in tying up next to the bar and sat back to enjoy the movie and refreshments.

A well-priced affair at under 100 dollars and with the ability to bring as many as you can fit on board, the cost when split is quickly less than a standard cinema ticket. While the quality of the big screen is not as crisp the overall ambiance proved to be a real treat and one for the memory books!

For more information visit www.movinboat.com.