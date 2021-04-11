Maritime Trail takes off

Join us at the Franklin Palais Theatre for a Forestry and Wooden Boat Discussion © Mike Johnson Join us at the Franklin Palais Theatre for a Forestry and Wooden Boat Discussion © Mike Johnson

by Australian Wooden Boat Festival 17 Mar 23:45 PDT

First of all, thank you to all the boat owners and crew who got out on the Derwent for the Parade of Sail, and also to everyone who cheered on the flotilla from shore. It was a great day out for all and demonstrated the strength of our wooden boat community.

Now, on to the Maritime Trail: a behind-the-scenes look into Tasmania's vibrant maritime culture and wooden boat industry. We're collaborating with 8 boatyards and 1 sawmill for one weekend only to offer these unique experiences. Over 50% of boatyard tours sold out in the first 48 hours, so if you still haven't put together your itinerary, now's the time! Feel free to call the office any time and someone here will be happy to help create the Trail that works best for you. (03) 6223 3375.

And between boatyard tours don't forget to head to the Palais Theatre for a series of workshops, films, discussions and presentations running over the weekend.

In this edition of the newsletter you'll read about a couple of those exciting events at the Palais. Firstly, on Saturday the 10th,the program opens with a presentation by Cody Horgan, long-time shipwright at the Australian National Maritime Museum who has made the move to live permanently in Tasmania.

Secondly, you'll read about the Forestry and Wooden Boats panel discussion on Sunday the 10th exploring the relationship between Tasmanian Forestry and the small but vibrant wooden boat industry. It will be a nuanced conversation about how to protect an irreplaceable resource for centuries to come.

Lastly, you'll hear about a hidden boatyard tour and tall ship adventure at Port Huon. This is a one-off tour offered as part of a unique sailing trip on the Huon River aboard Tassie's own Lady Nelson.

Tickets are on sale now at www.awbf.org.au. One weekend only - April 10th and 11th. All ticket revenue goes back to boatyard operators.

See you on the road!

Paul Stephanus, General Manager

Join us at the Franklin Palais Theatre for a Forestry and Wooden Boat Discussion

Join David Bartlett (Sustainable Timber Tasmania's General Manager, Business Development and Strategy) Andrew Denman (Owner of Denman Marine, Shipwright) and Mike Johnson (Wooden Boat Centre Workshop Manager) in a discussion about timber in Tasmania and wooden boat building.

Hear about the strategies Sustainable Timber Tasmania are putting in place to ensure they can move into the future and adapt to the current climate of the Tasmanian Timber industry. Tasmania has over 1.2 million hectares of forests that are classified as old growth and over 85% of these forests are permanently protected in reserves. STT has pledged to protect all giant trees growing on their managed land and claims to have a number of methods to retain old growth values in harvested areas, including selective harvesting for special timbers.

Andrew Denman aims to keep the traditional boat building skills alive and to promote wooden boats as a viable alternative to the modern, highly advertised fibreglass boats. Andrew is deeply involved as an advocate through the Tasmanian Special Timbers Alliance to sustainably manage these resources for boat building and has worked closely with Government for many years to develop policies that ensure that Tasmanian specialty timbers are managed sustainably and that they will be available for future generations.

Mike Johnson started at the WBC as a student and hasn't left since. He is now Workshop Manager and has a passion for passing on his skills to others willing to learn the arguably 'dying' trade.

So, join us in a discussion about moving forward in Tasmania with sustainable forestry and how it will affect the wooden boat building industry.

When: Sunday 11th April at 1:40pm

Where: Franklin Palais Theatre

Price: $10 per person

Book here

Pre-booking required, limited capacity.

Introducing Cody Horgan - The Traditional Shipwright at Frankling Palais Theatre

A Shipwright's perspective on Maintaining the ANMM's Heritage Fleet. Over the last 22 years Cody has been working on the best and the worst boats Sydney has had to offer. Starting his training in 1999 at the Franklin Wooden Boat School, Cody made his way through the Paramatta River, up to the Hawkesbury River and back to Sydney Harbour, working on a range of vessels including classic Halvorsens at Bobbin Head and classic timber yachts.

In 2010 Cody changed tack, challenging himself on a tall ship, becoming the "Chippy" on board the James Craig until he jumped ship to become the Senior Shipwright on the Bark Endeavour for the Australian National Maritime Museum. Over an eight year period Cody gathered remarkable experience on a range of Australia's most iconic vessels including the Krait, Kathleen Gillett and the Couta Boat, Thistle. More recently, Cody came full circle with a new berth at The Wooden Boat Centre in Franklin where he works amongst a team of trainers developing the skills of the next generation of shipwrights.

Join us for the morning to chat with Cody about his experience as a Shipwright around Australia. Ask questions, learn and simply engage.

Cody Horgan - The Traditional Shipwright

Price: $5.00 per person (Children welcome)

Time: 3pm Saturday 10th April

Where: Palais Theatre, Franklin

Book here

Pre-bookings required, limited capacity.

Experience the Quaint Destination of Port Huon in style

Head to Port Huon, renown historically as the major destination for exporting apples around the world (on wooden boats of course), to take a private tour through Sean Langman's boat yard, Noakes Group, where famous vessels like Casilda and Olive May have been meticulously restored and brought back to life. Casilda is the 1915 built Huon Pine vessel (famous around the shores of Hobart) that spent many years under restoration here at Sean's boatyard. Olive May was one of the first Tasmanian scallop boats to fish the waters of the D'Entrecasteaux Channel, now owned by Sean himself. This boatyard tour is not offered anywhere else!

Then jump onboard Tall Ship Lady Nelson for a morning tea cruise around the shores of the Huon River. The Lady Nelson is a replica ship of the original built in England in 1798 weighing in at 61T. The Lady Nelson was built in Tasmania in 1987 out of Tasmanian Blue Gym and Celery Top Pine, it is one of our local tall ships often seen sailing the Derwent River. After a two hour morning tea cruise, you will depart the vessel in time for lunch. Why not head up the road to Franklin for a bite to eat then head to the Palais Theatre for the Shanty Workshop? Or a row on the river at the Living Boat Trust?

Lady Nelson Cruise & Noakes Boat Yard Tour

Price: $95.00 per person, ages 12+

Time: Saturday 10th April depart at 9am

Where: Drive to Port Huon Noakes Group boatyard (4517 Huon Hwy, Port Huon, 7116) to take the 1hr boatyard tour, hop back in your car and head North a minute or so, to the jetty where Lady Nelson will take you on a morning tea cruise.

Book here

Pre-bookings required, limited capacity, ages 12+.