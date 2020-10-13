Volvo Penta gives the marine industry a behind the scenes look at the new Assisted Docking system

by Volvo Penta 19 Mar 02:32 PDT

On March 18th, Volvo Penta hosted a live webcast as a digital showcase of its new Assisted Docking technology for the marine industry. The virtual event gave the industry a chance to learn more about the new boat docking system and engage with Volvo Penta experts and partners.

In January - as part of a continuous effort to make life on the water easier - Volvo Penta launched the Assisted Docking system, a new technology that allows captains to compensate for wind and current, as well as maneuver in tight spaces - taking much of the stress out of the docking process. This innovation is an exciting next step in the evolution of the unique Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System (IPS) experience - making docking a boat by yourself easier and safer than ever before.

The launch of this game-changing technology at the largest and most influential tech event in the world, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), got Volvo Penta nominated for two awards - in the "Transportation" and "Most Unexpected Product" categories. The launch generated worldwide interest and now Volvo Penta experts have shared even more details about the new Assisted Docking technology from behind the scenes at the marine test facility in Gothenburg.

The one-hour webcast gave the industry a virtual experience of how the system worked. Volvo Penta leaders and experts tackled some of the hottest topics around the world's first fully-integrated docking technology as well as taking questions from the audience throughout. There were demonstrations from everyday boaters using the Assisted Docking system alongside Volvo Penta's Director of Autonomous Solutions & New Business Models, Ida Sparrefors, and Product Manager Electronics, Anders Thorin. And finally, there was unique industry perspective with engaging discussions and usage insight from partners and early adopters: Erik Stromberg, Power & Motoryacht Product Director, Beneteau; Marco Valle, CEO, Azimut | Benetti Group; and Dave O'Connell, Head of Sales & Marketing, Tiara Yachts. These three brands were the first in the industry to test and engage with the new technology: Beneteau's Prestige 460, equipped with Assisted Docking, was the yacht used for the demo with everyday boaters, while Volvo Penta worked alongside Azimut Yachts and Tiara Yachts to install Assisted Docking on the Azimut Atlantis 45 and Tiara 44 Coupe - the system was then tested by these two customers.

"Not everyone in the marine industry gets the chance to go behind the scenes at our unique marine test facility, where many of our leading innovations originated, including Volvo Penta IPS, our joystick technology, and now Assisted Docking," says Malin Schwartz, Vice President Brand, Communications and Marketing, Volvo Penta. "By hosting a digital event, we were able to connect with a wide range of stakeholders, bringing them even closer to the heart of where our industry-leading marine innovations come to life."

If you missed the live webcast, don't worry, you can still catch the replay here: www.volvopenta.com/webcast/assisteddocking.