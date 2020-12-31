Ensign End of Summer Update

Welcome to our End of Summer update with our latest top picks and luxurious new boats which are ready and waiting for your next adventure. And for those on the east coast of NSW, it certainly doesn't feel like summer as we battle this east coast low.

This has certinaly been an unprecedented season for the industry. We have seen record sale timeframes, along with fantastic price results! There has never been a better time to sell, in fact we have a large number of qualified buyers we are working with to find their next vessel. So if you have been considering upgrading or selling we would be delighted to hear from you. We know Covid has disrupted many manufacturing industries causing major delays, however both Bavaria and Nautitech still have good lead times - the best in the industry! Which is fantastic given that Bavaria is 100% ahead of forecast on their orders. Check out Ensign Yachts' "End of Summer Special" below or any of our featured boats and get in contact to see what is possible. We hope you enjoy our top picks and update below and cant wait to see you out on the water.

Happy boating!

The Ensign Yachts Team

Nautitech Catamarans - Live Viewings





Join us next Sunday evening 28 March for a live viewing of the Open 40 and Open 46 Nautitech catamaran's directly from Cogolin, France!



Viewings will be held at 6.30pm Sydney time via Zoom where you will have question / answer time with a representative from Ensign Yachts and Nautitech Catamarans.



Click the links below for details on both of these fabulous sailing catamarans:



SYDNEY HARBOUR REGATTA

At the beginning of the month Ensign Yachts had the pleasure of sponsoring the annual Sydney Harbour Regatta at the Middle Harbour Yacht Club. The two day event with 100's of entrants was enjoyed by all with Principal Race Officer Denis Thompson saying: "It was great sailing; everyone had a lot of fun. There wasn't as much congestion in the harbour this time; we had fleets going to different marks and we made sure they didn't overlap too much." Read all about it in the full article on Sail World here

End of Summer Special | Bavaria C42

European Yacht of the Year - $395,000

Celebrating the Bavaria C42 winning European Yacht of the Year, Ensign Yachts can deliver this fantastic yacht for AU$395,000 sail away in Australia. This is the boat Yachting World is calling the "benchmark" 40' and the best value 40' and has now won European Yacht of the Year so we are celebrating with an end of summer special of $395,000 sail away. The Bavaria C Range are Italian designed and German engineered, manufactured in Bavaria. Take a look at the photos and videos here

End of Summer Special | Tofinou 9.7

The Peugot designed daysailer - $320,000

The Tofinou 9.7 is the latest in the Tofinou range. With this new model, the shipyard Latitude 46 develops a "neoclassical" style through the work of architect Michele Molino and their design office.

Modern, yet timeless this model turned heads when unveiled at the 2019 La Rochelle Show. The Tofinou 9.7 can be sailed easily short-handed but has a spacious cockpit for crew. Watch the video below to see for yourself.

Featured New Models

Below is a selection of the popular models from some of the premier brands we represent

Bavaria C38 AU $ 335,000 The all new 2021 Bavaria C38. Best sailing characteristics meet maximum comfort and Value! True to ... Ref No: BC38 More Info Bavaria Vida 33 HT AU $ 370,000 Powerful elegance. The Bavaria Vida 33 is available in two versions, an open version ... Ref No: BV33HT More Info Bavaria SR41 HT AU $ 550,000 The Bavaria SR41 kicks off a new line of motorboats from Bavaria Yachts. It combines the best of the sporty ... Ref No: BSR41HT More Info Nautitech 40 Open AU $ 699,000 The Perfect Balance between performance and lifestyle. With your family or with friends, simply enjoy ... Ref No: BN40O More Info Bavaria Virtess Coupe 420 AU $ 759,000 The epitome of luxury, design and performance. With its pure lines and an exceptionally modern design, ... Ref No: BV420C More Info Rhea Trawler 34 AU $ 795,000 The latest release from the RHEA Marine yard, the new Trawler 34 presents like a dream and promises to ... Ref No: RT34 More Info Nautitech 47 Powercat AU $ 1,260,000 The epitome of luxury, design and performance. With its pure lines and an exceptionally modern design, ... Ref No: BNP47 More Info Bering 92 Euro 5,950,000 Five cabin, main deck master, Cummins powered, 21000L of fuel achieving a 3500nm range, new look exterior, ... Ref No: BB92 More Info

Top Picks of our pre-loved Yachts

Check out the top picks from our current listings. Youll need to get in fast though as they are moving quickly. Do you have a boat for sale? Please get in touch and see why we sell more boats than anyone in the country.

Leopard Catamarans 48 AU $ 1,290,000 Luxurious 48' Catamaran launched in 2016 built from the factory for charter with AMSA survey and ... Ref No: ESC 434 More Info North Harbour Motor Yachts AU $ 495,000 Introducing the North Harbour Sedan 45. A new build opportunity to secure a proven design and build. This ... Ref No: EPM 545 More Info Bering 55 AU $ 1,590,000 Bering 55 - Expedition Motor Yacht. Bering Yachts- design, engineer & build some of the finest semi ... Ref No: EPM 798 More Info Bruce Harris Cat AU $ 850,000 This is one serious blue water cruising cat. Sister ship just sold by Ensign and this one has much lower ... Ref No: EPM 800 More Info Bavaria Ocean 40 AU $ 159,000 Under offer! Bavaria Ocean 40 CC. This vessel has been well looked after. All equipment that needed upgrading has been ... Ref No: ESC 466 More Info Sparkman & Stephens 97 AU $ 995,000 'CAVU' (Clear Air Visibility Unlimited) is in a very special class of vessels with world cruising ... Ref No: ESC 418 More Info Sydney Yachts GTS43 AU $ 418,000 This extremely well maintained & successful 2011 built IRC racer/ cruiser, came out of the blocks and won ... Ref No: ESC 458 More Info Bavaria Cruiser 51 AU $ 599,000 2015 Bavaria Cruiser 51 - launched November 2015. This well optioned yacht is stylish, smart and big on comfort. ... Ref No: ESC 454 More Info

The following are a selection of our recent sales. Our brokers have had great success over the Australian holiday period as people seek to take advantage of our spectacular waterways in these crazy times. We have been achieving fantastic prices with a record breaking amount of sales. Give us a call to see why!

Nordhavn 50 AU $ 735,000 SOLD READY TO ESCAPE - Then this Nordhavn 50 is for you!!! These truly go Anywhere / Anytime passage makers ... Ref No: EPM 769 More Info Nordhavn 55 AU $ 1,450,000 SOLD EXILE - Nordhaven 55 Pilothouse. Boldly going where big boats go, the N55 offers the interior room of ... Ref No: EPM 759 More Info Riviera 51 Open Flybridge AU $ 598,500 SOLD Riviera 51 Open Flybridge. The perfect blend of style, functionality & size. "Longshot" is ... Ref No: EPM 768 More Info Bavaria Sport 330 HT AU $ 315,000 SOLD 2016 Bavaria S330 HT. This Bavaria is a beautiful example of the S330 HT and she has just been detailed ... Ref No: EPM 779 More Info Bavaria Vision 46 AU $ 325,000 SOLD The Bavaria Vision 46 was designed for the cruising couple who want to spend longer periods of time away and ... Ref No: ESC 457 More Info Beneteau First 45 AU $ 312,000 SOLD Beneteau First 45 Racing edition - Dreki Sunnan (previous known as Victoire). "Dreki Sunnan" is ... Ref No: ESC 461 More Info Beneteau Oceanis 43 AU $ 239,000 SOLD BENETEAU OCEANIS 43 2008 MODEL $239,000. This very popular Beneteau Oceanis 43 model is fully equipped to ... Ref No: ESC 460 More Info Bavaria 44 AU $ 180,000 SOLD Possibly the best sail-away second hand Bavaria on the market today! Having just been given a birthday refit ... Ref No: ESC 420 More Info

Due to challenging Covid travel restrictions the Ensign network's value is more apparent than ever. Having trusted colleagues on the ground all around the country in key centers is allowing us to service the demands of the domestic, interstate and international markets better and give both buyer and seller the confidence to progress.

Recent interstate, international and virtual sales are testament to the team's commitment to move with the times and provide transparent and professional service. Although an uncertain period lies ahead, the entire Ensign Yachts team is here to help you navigate the conditions! - Andy Howden, MD and Head of Sales

www.ensignyachts.com.au | enquiries@ensignyachts.com.au | 1300 609 900