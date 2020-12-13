New Silent 62 Tri-Deck solar electric catamaran unveiled and three units sold already

by Silent Yachts 25 Mar 05:43 PDT

Silent-Yachts continues an exciting journey to the bright and green future. The innovative Austrian shipyard introduced a new version of its popular SILENT 60 model - now with another level of space and comfort for its guests. The SILENT 62 Tri-Deck is based on the SILENT 60 platform. However, it includes a third deck and adds two feet to the hull's length.

Three SILENT 62 Tri-Deck catamarans sold - model is based on the popular SILENT 60

To reduce the overall weight, carbon-fibre is used for this version

Up to 50 m" of extra space available as a result of the additional deck

Design and engineering by Silent-Yachts

Michael Jost, Head of Group Strategy Product and CSO of Volkswagen brand becomes member of Silent-Yachts Advisory Board and starts joint venture with the shipyard in Croatia

One unit has been sold to a client in Europe and two units to clients from the US.

"We are a client-focused company and we are always open to new challenges", said Michael Köhler, Founder and CEO of Silent-Yachts. "So, when a client approached us with the idea to add an extra level, we were happy to give it a go. Now it's official - we're offering this fantastic yacht as part of our range. In order to optimise the sailing characteristics of the yacht, the hull has been enlarged by two feet which additionally offers more space on the already spacious bathing platform. To reduce the overall weight, we make extensive use of carbon-fibre for this version."

Top-class reinforcement

More news from Silent-Yachts. The company's team has received a new and very important addition. Strategy leader of the giant carmaker Volkswagen Group Michael Jost becomes member of Silent-Yachts Advisory Board.

During his tenure at VW, Jost was the key figure in developing the group's expansive electrification plan. The exclusive MEB electric platform and the radical electric flagship Project Trinity were among his most successful projects.

"It's been more than 10 years that I've been building the future of the Volkswagen brand and the group with amazing colleagues," said Jost. "Hard Diesel times belong to the past, electromobility and the 4 Forces will give us a strong push into the future. After smart cars come smart boats, the nautical passion I plan to dedicate myself to with my family. I'm excited to join the growing Silent-Yachts team and help them build a better and sustainable future on the water."

Additionally, Silent-Yachts created a joint venture with Michael Jost (JOST Group), which will be based in Croatia. This branch will have a new SILENT 62 Tri-Deck as a demonstrator yacht available from early next year.

Arrival of Michael Jost is another step of Silent-Yachts efforts to strengthen the team after former Tesla executive Jochen Rudat joined the shipyard in January 2021.

Michael Jost's profile:

18 years of experience in research and development at BMW AG.

Experience in management consulting with an automotive focus.

5 years Head of Product Management & Strategy at Škoda Auto.

Since 2015: Chief Strategy Officer (Volkswagen brand).

Since 2018: Head of Group Strategy Product and CSO Volkswagen brand.

Three versions

The SILENT 62 Tri-Deck has an extra deck instead of a flybridge which comes with the standard SILENT 60. This allows to add 50 m" of useful space for guests. Three different layout options are available for the third deck: open sky lounge, closed sky lounge or an owner's suite.

Open sky lounge version: instead of the standard flybridge with 21 m" of space, the open version offers a 50 m" open fly deck with bar and galley, a dining table and bench for 10-12 persons, several sofas and lounge areas and a fly helm.

Closed sky lounge version: provides an 18 m" closed fly deck equipped with a bar, a second galley and a dining table offering an unobstructed 360 degrees panoramic view. Aft of the sky-lounge there is a 32 m" terrace with several sofas and lounge areas.

Owner's suite version: offers a generous 18 m" owner's suite with an en-suite bathroom and an unobstructed 360 degrees panoramic view. Aft of the owner's suite, there is a 32 m" private terrace with several sofas and lounge areas.

Space takes over

The SILENT 62 Tri-Deck has a high-performance hull shape that has been optimized with CFD study, with longer waterline and reverse bow. Her exterior design's signature details are the long window stripe at the sidewall of the hull and more window surface overall.

The yacht can be handled by two people with ease and offers plenty of space for families and crew. The optional hydraulic stern platform which also serves as a swimming platform, can accommodate a tender of up to 4.2 m in length. For adventurers, additional water toys, SUP's, kayaks and e-bikes can be stored in the bridge deck.

Sun power

The powertrain used for the new model is the same as for the SILENT 60. The SILENT 62 Tri-Deck is equipped with 42 powerful solar panels achieving up to 17 kWp. The self-sufficient yacht uses silent electric propulsion for unlimited range with no noise or fumes and minimal vibration. Because of that, the operational costs of the vessels are substantially lower compared to power yachts using more traditional propulsion systems. The yacht's draft is just under 1 meter, which allows her to reach shallower bays which might be crucial for areas like the Caribbean and South East Asia.

Flexible layout

The SILENT 62 Tri-Deck is available in several layouts ranging from three to six staterooms on the lower deck with a maximum of six bathrooms. All staterooms offer double or twin berths, and all heads include a separate shower. There is a vast salon with wide windows on the main deck and the yacht features large outside areas in the aft and bow area in order to enjoy nature and keep guests in close contact with the sea.

The salon offers 50 m" of space while the main deck outside offers just under 70 m". The living area on the lower deck occupies up to 62 m".

Seagoing experience

The SILENT 62 Tri-Deck is a true ocean-going cruising yacht. She can cruise efficiently for up to 100 miles a day for weeks. At the same time, the arrangement of the components enables the yacht to power all on board systems without the need to run a generator. The generator is only used to recharge the batteries in the rare case when it is required to sustain higher speeds during longer periods of time or when the weather conditions are unfavourable for several days.

Brief Specifications:

Length overall: 19,0 m (62.0')

Beam overall: 8,99 m (29.5')

Draft: 0,93 m (3.0')

Light displacement: 30 tons

Water: 2 x 500 L

Wastewater: 2 x 1000 L

Fuel: 2 x 950 L

Solar panels: 17 kWp

Certification: CE-A

Range: Trans-Ocean

Pricing: The base price of the new SILENT 62 Tri-Deck is 2.427 million euro. The shipyard delivers several features as standard equipment, which are typically considered optional extras at other brands.