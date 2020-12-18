Please select your home edition
Maritimo globally reveals sensational Offshore Series with new M600 Offshore Motor Yacht

by Maritimo 25 Mar 23:23 PDT
The new M600 Offshore © Maritimo

Leading Australian luxury motor yacht builder, Maritimo, has unveiled the first of a series of new generation Offshore Motor Yachts set to attract global attention with a sensational, true blue water, long range offshore cruising motor yacht. The new M600 Offshore is the first in the series of new Offshore models, available both as flybridge and sedan vessels.

The Offshore Series exemplifies everything that the Maritimo brand stands for - long range cruising capability, industry defining performance and economy, offshore seaworthiness and high levels of construction integrity.

The M600 is the complete package and will have broad appeal both as a state-of-the-art fishing platform, with its specialty open water fishing attributes, or a long range, high volume, luxury motor yacht capable of inter-continental passage making.

The new M600 Offshore - photo © Maritimo
The new M600 Offshore - photo © Maritimo

Martimo's lead designer, Tom Barry-Cotter said the Offshore Series is a range defined by ocean tested performance, build integrity, long range efficiency and design functionality.

"The M600 is centred upon a hull design that is an advanced evolution of Maritimo's longstanding experience in long range cruising design and world leading shaft drive performance and efficiency," he said.

The overall design has been meticulously thought out with fishing functionality front of mind, but it is not restricted to that pursuit and the offshore motor yacht can be purposely optioned to suit anyone's needs or desires.

The new M600 Offshore - photo © Maritimo
The new M600 Offshore - photo © Maritimo

The remarkable new offshore cockpit with enclosed transom makes the M600 Offshore ideal for those with varying fishing interests or any that embrace the encapsulated deck space with solid separation to the sea.

The aft deck space offers two distinct cockpit areas; the upper lounging and entertaining cockpit which is sheltered from the elements by the extensive moulded flybridge headliner, and the offshore cockpit; a carefully designed open deck space with heavy consideration of fishing functionality.

The new M600 Offshore - photo © Maritimo
The new M600 Offshore - photo © Maritimo

Both cockpit areas are category leading in their offering of space. The upper lounging cockpit space offers 9.2? of open deck and lounging space, whilst the offshore cockpit provides a further 10.2? of open deck space, featuring 2.4 meters length of open deck along the centreline between the aft transom wells and the forward mounted island entertainment module, providing ample area for sport fishing chair if desired.

Integrated into the cockpit space are large wing lockers, transom wells, in deck fish boxes, enclosed transom gate, rod holders, and flush gunwale capping.

The M600 is available with or without a swim platform depending on the owner's preference.

Beneath the cockpit floor and indeck fish boxes is a large lazarette storage area, accessible by day hatch or a large electrically actuated opening for gaining access to store large items such as diving gear.

From the flybridge balcony above, an optional rear helm station has clear sight lines to the cockpit deck and transom.

In terms of performance the M600 is uniquely Maritimo. The variable deadrise hull with deep keel, sharp bow entry and flattened progression aft has been focused on offshore cruising performance, comfort and stability.

Maritimo's long held focus and dedication to the development of shaft driven technology has positioned the brand as world leaders in shaft drive performance and long-range cruising.

The M600's straight shaft drives will be powered by standard twin inline six-cylinder Volvo Penta D13 800MHP power units. Paired with Maritimo's hull and straight shaft technology they will deliver world class fuel efficiency and excellent operating economy combined with very low emissions. Optional power units include Volvo Penta inline six-cylinder D13- 1000MHP or Scania V8 Di16-1200 MHP power units.

The new M600 Offshore - photo © Maritimo
The new M600 Offshore - photo © Maritimo

Cruising efficiency and capacity meld to give the M600 incredible long-range capability with the M600's 4550 litre (1200 US Gal) fuel capacity.

Three fuel tanks are positioned strategically to keep weight as low as possible in the hull adding to stability.

In addition to its race bred performance, superior engineering and robust design the M600 also provides levels of luxury and live aboard practicality which will resonate with discerning owners and their families.

Barry-Cotter said Maritimo flybridge motor yacht range had long been renowned for catering to a practical boating lifestyle and the M600 epitomises that attribute.

"Features such as the enclosed climate controlled flybridge skylounge, internal flybridge stairs, aft galley, walk around side decks and highly practical and well thought out deck spaces have set the standard internationally for modern motor yacht design," he said.

With the expansive aft entertaining and offshore cockpit seamlessly connected via either siding or bi-fold doors to the traditional Maritimo aft galley, the M600 is an entertainer's dream.

The aft galley, with its residential proportions, connects the upper cockpit deck with the enormous saloon lounging area.

Injecting light and air to the saloon and flybridge is the option of Maritimo's unique two stage vista sliding windows which transform the areas into an indoor/outdoor escape.

"Graciously veiling the walk around side decks are free flowing wing mouldings which integrate in with the flybridge design to induce more flybridge beam and living space creating more space within the flybridge skylounge and flybridge deck balcony," said Barry-Cotter.

The M600 skylounge is a luxuriously appointed, lifestyle and living environment dedicated to cruising and relaxing in comfort. it incorporates a pair of lounging areas which can easily convert into additional berths. Beyond the aft bi-fold doors is an immense deck space that can be optioned for further alfresco lounging as well as a rear fishing helm station.

This expansive area also features coverage from the elements with a fully moulded hardtop, opening skylights and more options for concealed roll down clears or breezeway.

Below decks the luxury accents are continued. Three spacious staterooms and two ensuites, with full beam king master stateroom, queen offset forward stateroom and twin single starboard guest's stateroom greet owners and their families.

"Below decks we have gone to incredible efforts in creating free flowing spaces that best utilize the hull's enormous volume, maximising height and minimize the number of steps in the floors and the ceilings," said Barry-Cotter.

"The M600's three staterooms feel like they could be within vessel's much larger in size, thanks to the interior's innovative floorplan meld with the high volume hull."

"We are beyond excited with the new Maritimo Offshore Series and where this series will lead our brand."

The M600 Offshore Motor Yacht will have its global premier later this year.

