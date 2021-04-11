Head west with the AWBF's Maritime Trail 2021 and enjoy 50% off accommodation at Risby Cove

Tasmanian Special Timbers in Queenstown © Island Image Photography Tasmanian Special Timbers in Queenstown © Island Image Photography

by Australian Wooden Boat Festival 26 Mar 15:47 PDT

Head West and learn the true history behind the industry of Huon Pine with Randal Morrison and co at Tasmanian Special Timbers in Queenstown. A prized timber since the early 1800's, only found in Tasmania.

Convict piner's were made to head up streams and cut and float logs down river to settlements, deep in the forests of the rugged West Coast of Tasmania. Much of these areas today are still not frequented by any human life. The government of Tasmania at the time wanted this timber to build ships. These days the stock levels of Huon Pine are limited and rare, so speciality timber and souvenir items are popular.

Tasmanian Special Timbers will be offering guided tours as part of our AWBF Maritime Trail 2021 and in collaboration with Risby Cove Accommodation at Strahan, we are lucky enough to offer those who are heading West a special accommodation deal. Risby Cove is nestled in a quiet cove, a haven in the wilderness that allows the guest to watch the spectacular sunsets, explore the nearby rainforest and enjoy a vista over the Harbour. They have a beautiful restaurant on site too!

Get 50% off your accommodation when you show your ticket for Tasmanian Special Timbers (T&C's apply, minimum two night stay, two people per booking).

While you're in the area, why not go see A Ship That Never Was or go on the Gordon River Cruise?

When: Saturday 10th April and Sunday 11th April - 12noon and 2pm daily

Where: Queenstown, West Coast Tasmania

Price: $15 per person

Book here

Pre-booking required, limited capacity

Terms and conditions for accommodation deal:

Accommodation for 2 x people

Minimum stay of two nights (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday); deal only available for the Maritime Trail 2021 weekend (10&11 April 2021)

Must show proof of purchase of Tasmanian Special Timbers tickets

Bookings to be direct via phone (03 6471 7572) or email () with Risby Cove, no other third party service provider

Pack a sandwich and relax onboard M.L. Egeria - Bring the whole family

The MYCT's Launch Egeria is arguably one of the best looking vessels at the traditional wooden boat festival, and is entirely managed by an enthusiastic bunch of volunteers. You will instantly fall in love with the character and charm of this historic vessel, well known around Hobart. The M.L. Egeria is a classic 62ft vessel made out of Huon Pine and Teak was built in 1941 by renown boat builders Purdon & Featherstone. Often called the "Governor's Launch", the M.L. Egeria has been a well loved attraction at several AWBF's.

For one day only, during our AWBF Maritime Trail 2021, the M.L. Egeria will be offering calm water cruises departing Lindisfarne for the reduced price of only $15.00 per person (adult) and kids can come free. Why not pack some morning tea and bring the kids out for a leisurely cruise on a beautiful famous Tasmanian boat. The perfect school holiday activity!

Price: $15.00 per person (children free with adult)

When: 10am and 2pm SUNDAY only

Where: Departing Lindisfarne Motor Yacht Club

Duration: one hour approx.

Book here

Pre-bookings required, limited capacity