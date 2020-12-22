Beautiful in blue: Van der Valk launches 26-metre Helga

by Van der Valk Shipyard 27 Mar 02:46 PDT

Helga means blessed in Old Norse and the owners of this newly launched 26-metre motoryacht can certainly look forward to a very pleasant summer of cruising ahead. The fifth 26M model created by Van der Valk, Helga showcases the exceptional degree of genuinely custom choices on offer to clients of this boutique Dutch yard.

Owners of a Van der Valk are granted considerable freedom when commissioning a new yacht and the benefits are clear to see on Helga. Leaving the construction hall in Waalwijk observers were instantly captivated by her pastel blue hull, one of a range of specific requests implemented to the Raised Pilothouse exterior together with designer Guido de Groot. Also visible was a flybridge enhanced for outdoor activities and neat finishing details such as the transom gate doors and intricate stainless-steel work around the swim platform.

The interior of Helga also entirely reflects both the intended use of the yacht and the client's personal preferences. Created as a family superyacht for the owners and their adult children, layout highlights include a large and super-cosy main lounge for everyone to gather in the evenings. The dining area has been placed in the wheelhouse to free up space in the salon, connected by a staircase that is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functionally smart.

All accommodations - one master and three guest suites are found on the lower deck, while two crew cabins are situated on the forward main deck, benefitting from a contemporary design with classic friendly details. The Van der Valk craftsmen have clearly enjoyed their elaborate work with whitewashed oak and walnut.

Helga has been fitted with 12-cylinder MTU engines that have given her a comfortable top speed of 27 knots. Look out for her in the Mediterranean in the season ahead as the delighted owners make the most of their brand-new acquisition.