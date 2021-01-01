Please select your home edition
LP Design unveils the explorer yacht Commodore 57

by Liebowitz & Partners 30 Mar 04:25 PDT

Proposed as a stately, contemporary "classic", the Commodore 57 (180 feet) aim to achieve the robust charm of timeless seagoing vessels, without the compromises of vintage builds. The flowing, airy spaces aboard, combined with unique features and systems, will help ensure a truly capable yacht.

Amenities include an enclosed 10.4m expedition tender, 8.5m sport RIB, eco-friendly hybrid power, five staterooms, beach club, sauna, masseuse suite, elevator, pool and hot tub, dive centre, flared bow giving on-deck safety for passengers and crew of 12.

Commodore 57 - photo © Liebowitz & Partners
The Commodore and his Blackthorn

The name of the concept highlights the extreme practicality of this yacht. A Commodore, being a senior naval commander, knows what works, and what makes sense. Such an experienced man would order a purposeful, no-nonsense yacht like this.

"Aside from a good bed and a creative chef, the most important tool aboard for any vacation is a capable, big tender" designer Richard Liebowitz says.

That's why the Commodore 57 includes a 34 ft enclosed expedition tender, a fantastic machine with which to explore. Being the perfect companion to the mother ship, this 10.4 metre craft has been called Blackthorn, after the stick a Commodore traditionally carries.

Commodore 57 - photo © Liebowitz & Partners
LP Design's proven expertise

Liebowitz and Partners has already proven their expertise in explorer yacht, having designed the 55m ice-class expedition yacht STEEL, launched in 2009 by Pendennis.

The Commodore 57 and the 55m Steel are both classically timeless, functional and robust ships that can faithfully and safely accommodate family and guests around the world in all conditions.

With regard to the external envelope, this vessel denotes enduring aesthetics and proven maritime forms that ensure comfort both under way and at anchor. The flared, wave breaking bow provides safety on-deck, while the heart-shaped stern guarantee a smooth ride also in following seas conditions.

The combination of easy-going hullform, large yacht tenders, versatile deck spaces, effective crew circulation, and logical service layout, make the Commodore an effective leisure machine.

Commodore 57 - Skylounge in the formal banquet hall configuration - photo © Liebowitz & Partners
Trasformability of the exterior spaces

The exterior has a wide range of spaces that will appeal to both large and more intimate groups. This explorer has a logical layout and many functional elements, arranged artfully. One of her hallmarks is the transformability of some areas, such as the Aft Deck and the Sky Lounge.

The bow deck hosts one of the two spa pools aboard, a raised seating group positioned ahead of the foremast and a 5.5 metre rescue tender that can be launched in seconds using a pre-programmed robotic crane. From there, the access stairs bring the guest to the Coachroof Lounge. A walk-around porguese observation bridge connects this lounge area to the control bridge.

The second pool lies at the heart of the leisure operation: the deck lounge. The entire owner's party can get comfortable on this deck with pool, shaded drink bar, various sun loungers, and great views. The 4.7 metre long salwater heated pool is a prelude to sunbathing one deck up, in the Sky Lounge.

The beach club area is one deck below, and it includes a sauna (a circular steam Banya) as well as a treatment and massage suite.A unique clamshell stern door gives access to a teak wood swimplatform. A second, bottom-hinger beach platform emerges from the port side.

Commodore 57 - photo © Liebowitz & Partners
Home-like interior with dual-use spaces

Liebowitz and Partners has unveiled two proposals for the interior of the Commodore 57: light colours are the essence of the first concept, while the second is based on a darker palette.

Both solutions are ready to be customised to the owner's requested style. LP Design blends rigorous architectural order with engaging vignettes, varies finishes, appropriate detailing, and insightful lighting.

The interior is detailed not as a home, but purposefully and discretely fitted out as a sea-going ship. The owner's personalisation is essential for creating a welcoming and pleasant atsmosphere: ideally the client would provide personal objects, which LP Design would sensitively integrate into the décor, to make the yacht more of their home.

The interior of Commodore, like the exterior, features multi-uses spaces: the arrival lobby serves as a drinks bar, and the skylounge serves as a day lounge, reading room, formal banquet hall, or business meeting center.

Commodore 57 - photo © Liebowitz & Partners
Commodore 57 specifications

  • Length: 57.0 metre / 187 feet
  • Beam: 9.90 metre / 32.5 feet
  • Draft: 3.15 metre / 10.3 feet average
  • Displacement: 800 ton estimated
  • Top speed: 16 knots
  • Hull material: Mild steel
  • Superstructure: Aluminum
  • Stabilisation: Under-way and at-anchor four-fin system
  • Power: Hybrid diesel/electric w/IMO Tier III clean emissions system

Commodore 57 - photo © Liebowitz & Partners
Interior features:

  • main deck owners suite
  • four guest staterooms
  • skylounge dining atrium
  • sundeck gymnasium
  • beach club with circular steam Banya
  • four-stop glass elevator
  • treatments and massage suite
  • optimal crew and staff accommodation
  • dive centre with mainenance shop

External features:

  • foredeck lounge with hot tub
  • "flex-deck" dining on main deck aft
  • walk-around Portuguese observation bridge
  • 16 foot long plunge-depth jacuzzi pool
  • shaded, full service exterior cocktail bar
  • security stern with "battle cuiser" shape
  • fold-down "beach" for watersports access
  • support tenders: 10.6 m enclosed excursion
  • 8.5 m performance RIB, 5.5m rescue/ utility

More information at LPdesignUK.com and www.commodore57.com

Commodore 57 - photo © Liebowitz & Partners
Commodore 57 - Main salon lounge, light palette version - photo © Liebowitz & Partners
