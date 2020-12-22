Up close and personal with the new Navetta 30

by Custom Line 1 Apr 00:25 PDT

After much anticipation, Ferretti Group will kick off an exciting Easter long weekend with the Custom Line Navetta 30 yacht, which has just sailed into Hong Kong's waters. This all-new vessel isn't just the first ever to be sold in Asia, but is also the first to premiere in the region as well. Brimming with cutting-edge technology and luxurious fittings, the yachtmaker is now offering you the chance to see this stunning design in person.

Measuring 28.43m (93ft) in length with a beam of 7.3m (24ft), the Navetta 30 is a product of a joint collaboration between the Ferretti Group Product Strategy and Engineering Departments and renowned design and architect firm Antonia Citterio & Patricia Viel. Innovative and deftly designed, its three large decks offer impressive volumes with beautiful exteriors and roomy interiors that are perfect both for intimate relaxation with loved ones or for entertaining and impressing larger gatherings.

Featuring Italian refinement at its very best, its sporty appeal sees the Navetta 30 capable of comfortably cruising at speeds of up to 14 knots for over 2.000 nautical miles. Inside, the bespoke furnishing solutions created specifically for this project heighten the nautical atmosphere throughout. Made with the most discerning yacht owner in mind, every inch of the Navetta 30 is tastefully appointed, including the vast Owner's Suite, four VIP cabins, the roomy dining and lounge area and the exceptionally large forward sun deck that affords expansive panoramas across the ocean. Seamlessly blending high-performance specs with luxurious living spaces, the Navetta 30 is just the perfect home away from home on the high seas.

For more information visit www.ferrettigroupasiapacific.com and/or www.customline-yacht.com.