Her owners, Ray and Kerry (bottom right), oversaw their new catamaran, named Havana, being unloaded, and they will soon have her delivered to her base in the Whitsundays from where they will enjoy luxurious cruising getaways.

More impressive images of the fourth ILIAD 50 to arrive in Australia. Hull #4 enjoyed a successful launch from her ship in Newcastle, NSW, in March.

Related Articles

Why is MagnusMaster ahead?

DMS Holland have developed an innovative system using the Magnus effect The stabilisation of boats is a technically complex issue. However, the specialists at DMS Holland know how to offer a good solution for most situations.

Evolution of the Absolute Shipyard

Launching the new 60 FLY and Coupe' Range for generation 2022 Absolute Yachts approaches the start of boating season creating high expectations for the Generation 2022 new models. A very optimistic opening awaits our shipyard thanks to the launch of a brand new range, as well as two exciting new models.

Three-hour on-water boat training courses

Take to the water in Southport, N.C. If you have never tried getting behind the wheel of a boat before, now is your time. US Powerboat Training together with the nonprofit BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water are offering an easy way to try out recreational powerboating.

LP Design unveils Commodore 57

A robust and effective explorer yacht, featuring unprecedently large tenders Proposed as a stately, contemporary "classic", the Commodore 57 (180 feet) aim to achieve the robust charm of timeless seagoing vessels, without the compromises of vintage builds.

Azimut 53 - the perfect family boat

Set for her official debut early in 2021 Azimut 53 will make its official debut early in 2021. This new yacht from Azimut will compete in the mid-range Flybridge market segment, where Azimut Yachts has always played a leading role with some incredibly successful models.

Project Isola - a 50m, sub 500 GRT, motor yacht

A project created in close collaboration with friends across the Channel - Azure Naval Architects The next stage in the UK in the easing of restrictions, and a tentative step towards getting back to some kind of normality.

3-hour on-Water Boat Training Course

Courses for beginner and experienced boaters held Friday afternoons in April, May If you have never tried getting behind the wheel of a boat before, now is your time. Bridge Marina, in partnership with the nonprofit BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water, is offering an easy way to try out recreational powerboating.

Princess Yachts all-new Y72 Flybridge Motor Yacht

The latest addition to the sophisticated Y Class range Princess Yachts are delighted to announce the launch of the all-new Princess Y72, who becomes the latest addition to the sophisticated Y Class range, delivering a new level of design, luxury, interior ambience and space alongside stunning performance.

Beautiful in blue: Van der Valk launches 26m Helga

Looking forward to a very pleasant summer of cruising Helga means blessed in Old Norse and the owners of this newly launched 26-metre motoryacht can certainly look forward to a very pleasant summer of cruising ahead.