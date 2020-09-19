Evolution of the Absolute Shipyard: Launching the new 60 FLY and Coupe' Range for generation 2022

by Absolute Yachts 1 Apr 03:55 PDT

Absolute Yachts approaches the start of boating season creating high expectations for the Generation 2022 new models. A very optimistic opening awaits our shipyard thanks to the launch of a brand new range, as well as two exciting new models.

The first revolution will take place with the arrival of the 60 FLY, a completely new model called "The Absolute Prisma".

A yacht that will redefine the range with new ground-breaking design elements never seen on a Flybridge boat of these dimensions, such as the Owner's quarter at the bow and the aft cockpit terrace, free from any fixed furniture elements. As the prism reveals the several colors through the light, the 60 FLY by Absolute is the prisma revealing an overturning of perspectives, an evolution for the range and for the owner, too. With the new 60 FLY, a versatile life on board and liveability of the spaces are now ensured.

A new perspective is offered by the bow master cabin - thanks to the Owner's quarter concept: a cabin which takes up the full beam of the boat, unprecedented on a 60/70-foot yacht. The cabin is raised from the lower deck, the ceiling is high, and the array of textures and colors chosen for the interior design will satisfy even the most refined tastes. The atmosphere is sophisticated and relaxed, dedicated to the owner's comfort and privacy: the walk-in wardrobe, the vanity with a sea view, and the wide side windows to feel fully immersed in nature complete the ambience.

The exterior lines are now enriched by elegant transparencies, thanks to the glazed balustrades that offer breath-taking views from both the fly and the cockpit: the latter, thought without fixed elements, can be furnished at the owner's taste for the first time.

From the aft cockpit there are two comfortable staircases, ideal to reach the wide platform to enjoy a terrace just above the sea; the ample dimensions of the platform offer a comfortable entrance to the crew cabin, through the pantograph door concealed in the transom.

On the upper deck, the Fly area offers a second open-air salon totally immersed in the surrounding landscape, whose generous dimensions are just waiting to be lived: al-fresco galley and dining area, lounge space, high-tech helm station are framed by elegant design lines, color contrasts and refined finishes.

Even the bow area is designed for maximum versatility of use thanks to a comfortable sofa with table, a sunbathing area, and music: social boating and privacy, all in one, day and night.

The Absolute 60 FLY boasts the latest generation technology, featured in modern and ultra-accessorized dashboards, with clear instrumentation always at your fingertips. Both helm stations on the main deck and flybridge have double piloting seats, ergonomic and modern. From the main deck dashboard, a very wide windscreen, with minimized and rounded side support pillars, guarantees an unobstructed view of the horizon.

Even on the flybridge, a safe navigation topped with conviviality is ensured, thanks to the sofa and sundeck placed next to the helm, allowing the captain to drive with company. A third mooring station is also available at the stern, which can be integrated in a dedicated cabinet in the cockpit on starboard side, equipped with joystick, bow thruster control and engines ignition panel.

Great care for the furniture as well: on board the Absolute 60 FLY modular furniture can be adapted to the actual use.

The areas are dedicated to the social moments with family and friends, to enjoy panoramas in complete freedom: various configurations are available for the owner to choose from, in order to fully enjoy the on-board life as desired.

The green attitude of the shipyard proves itself thanks to the opportunity of integrating the solar panels into the hardtop to ensure a lower environmental impact. Moored at anchor, the owner can enjoy the silence completely immersed in nature, by using solar energy to operate the essential services on board, without the continuous use of generators.

The safety standards fear no competition even with larger models, and the spaces usability is top-notch both for the storage and for maintenance and spaces inspections activities.

The rendezvous with the international press is planned for June at Marina di Varazze (Savona, Italy). It will be a preview of the new Absolute 60 FLY, a first boating experience reserved to the press. The official presentation to the public will take place during Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2021, where Absolute will also introduce the first model of the new upcoming range, the Absolute 48 Coupé.

The website dedicated to the new Absolute 60 FLY is now online, showing all the available technical details: 60fly.absoluteyachts.com

Technical Specifications: