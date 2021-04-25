Marine Auctions April Online Auctions

by Adrian Seiffert, Marine Auctions 2 Apr 23:08 PDT

Marine Auctions are happy to provide details of the vessels etc that are to be offered for sale in our April 2021 Online Auction. The bidding will commence on Thursday 15th April and will end on Wednesday 21st April at 2pm AEST. Please note, extended bidding applies to this Online Auction.

Please click on "View Brochure" and to Register for the Online Auction go to www.marineauctions.com.au

We are now accepting entries for our May Online Auction. Bidding for this Online Auction will commence on Thursday 20th May and will end on Wednesday 26th May.

The May Online Auction will run in conjunction with the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show which runs from 20th to the 23rd May.

If you require any further information regarding our forthcoming Online Auctions or our Valuations, please do not hesitate to contact:

Adrian G Seiffert

Mobile, 0418 783 358

Email,

www.marineauctions.com.au